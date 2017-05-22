America’s first female Army Infantrymen are here, but not all of them made it through.
In fact, only eighteen of the thirty-two female infantry recruits made it through the One Station Unit Training (OSUT) program at Fort Benning, Georgia.
While the attrition rate doesn’t seem all that alarming, it strikes a more concerning tone when factoring in that the females needed only to meet the much-lower female standards for physical fitness that separate them from their previously all-male counterparts.
That said, there were some women who certainly gave their male colleagues a run for their money.
“There was even one female that did better than 90 percent of the males on the PT test,” said one 22-year-old male trainee, who reportedly had high PT scores. “Speaking as the person who had the second-highest PT score- she had me looking over my soldier the whole cycle. It was something that definitely made me better, and maybe kept me up nights a few times. But certainly by the end of the cycle, I was doing more push-ups, because I had her chasing me.”
However, some sources who graduated from within the unit -whom requested concealed identities to protect their new careers- claimed a clear double-standard between males and females in their training cycle, including lighter rucksacks and lower expectations.
“No way,” one soldier told Popular Military when asked if women were held to the same standards. “Lighter rucks, things like that.”
The females graduated from the 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment last Friday, stepping off Benning’s grounds as the first female junior enlisted infantrymen.
According to the Army Times, the new breed have been sent off to new assignments, with some heading to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division and others awaiting airborne school for their eventual transfer to Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division.
Leadership attributed the high female attrition rates in the class -nearly fifty percent- to a private’s size and stamina when carrying the standard 35-pound rucksack and combat loads, with most of the women only around or under 5’4 and weighing less than 125 pounds.
Still, the fact remains that over half made it through the training, ushering in a new era for the United States Army.
“A lot of the females, when they started, in the beginning- I would think one way, I’ll be honest with you,” said Sgt. 1st Class Karen Carter, a senior drill sergeant. “But they were incredible. Regardless of how much they weighed or size.”
© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
What the fuck is on her collar? I didn’t know medals are worn up there. Am I missing something?
Looks like she was awarded an AAM and that is where it would be placed without the collar flaps, until after formation.
Lower standards means more women unfit for combat so they will naturally be shifted into non-combat “administrative positions” where they can spend time concentrating on education and careers focused on promotion instead of combat. But hey, they “qualified just like everybody else”. Less injuries, less broken bones, less death, less PTSD but more women in the service. They can’t meet the grade physically, but what percentage of officers and command will be women in 20 years…
In my estimation the Army Infantrymen is a fail right out of the gate when they lowered the bar. They just said by the NEW scorecard they created ‘YOU CAN’T MAKE THE GRADE….YOU ARE NOT GOOD ENOUGH” Put it back the way it use to be and let them prove themselves.
Pathetic PC pandering.
Ok, did ANYONE notice that the ones who said there were “clear double standards” wanted to stay anonymous to “protect their new careers”? Allow me to fill you in on a truth. There were NO double standards. The ones who want to stay hidden are just complaining because they dont want females there in the combat arms MOSs. If there were double standards people in high ranking positions would lose their jobs and careers. Also, the ones that were talked to were Privates that have no clue about anything in the Army. Yes, females are in the combat arms MOSs so people need to get the hell over it. If she can do the job why not give her a shot?????
Oh so you were there? I happen to have a few buddies down at Benning and they let me in on this joke. Standards were lower and usually that means men die in combat. How do I know? I’m a combat vet with 4 deployments to Iraq and two to Afghanistan as an infantrymen. Combat isn’t a social experiment, it is a deadly serious business
I personally do not not have a problem with woman in combat arms, except if they can only carry a 35 lb ruck how are they going to hump a Dragon system launcher, Stinger, Saw etc. I have seen grow men that cannot handle these tasks with ease. These are basic 2 person teams one with the weapon and another with the ammo. Weight scales from about 40 to 70 lbs per person plus your ruck (normal ruck is 60 lb to 80 lb’s), plus your M-16 (M-4 now) in my day, hiking miles over dense and sometimes over very rough terrain. I will not go over the mental stress over the job you actually do with such weapons. So, if they can do the efficiently, I would gladly stand next by woman soldiers, but that is not the case.
It is easy for someone to comment and say give them a break, when you do not know what is involved in the career path. There is a clear double standard and this will be shown as soon as they get in the field. They do not want to be identified because you have no rights in the Military, and they would likely be a Court-martial for telling the truth.
Understand they were talking mostly about the PT test and yes there has always been a double standard. The standards for females have always been lower than those for males and that is just straight up do to the fact that males and females are built differently. Most men can do more push ups than females, and can run faster, the only place where the standard is the same is situps, and in that case many times women have the advantage. Also many times when it comes to road marching females carry a lighter load because it is usually based on a percentage of body weight. They should have run OSUT like Ranger school and there should be 1 standard for all to meet.
DBM, how would you know the truth unless you were there with that person in that interview? Is it possible that private IS telling the truth?
I’m a 19 year active duty infantry NCO and former drill sergeant that just left Sandhill this past November after 3 years on the trail. I’ll be the first to tell you that I care less if a female passed OSUT, but I’ll ALSO tell you that some of those females are coming to my duty station and I can find out within a matter of minutes if indeed they did or did not meet the prerequisites for graduation.
From some of their pictures alone I can already tell that standards were changed for them. For instance: hair… coming into infantry OSUT all Soldiers are required to have their head shaved at inprocessing, to include prior service Soldiers. They receive a minimum 4-5 haircuts within that full 15 week period(not including graduation)…even the female Ranger School graduates had their heads shaved, yet these females have heads full of hair. If standards were met, why do they have heads full of hair?
I am not attempting to downplay these females, like I said, I care less as long as they’ve actually earned the right to wear my blue cord. But I as a leader along with my fellow infantry NCO’s on the battlefield have to worry about wether these new Soldiers will either excel or be a hindrance….all because someone wanted to try an “experiment”.
As an OSUT BN XO I will tell you they weren’t lowered. Also…seriously, you think a female can’t ruck 35 lbs? that’s the size of a 2 year old. NBD. Some of you will believe any thing you read if it fits your agenda. So ridiculous.
Combat is not about having a high PT score. it is climbing, jumping, sprinting, crawling, keeping emotional bearing, violence of action, and having a mindset that death will come to you at any moment. I could go on and on but I don’t want to waste my time. This is fucking war people. 35 lb is a fucking joke. Christina…you don’t carry babies in combat. You carry the equivalent of 10 babies worth of ammo, water, supplies, ammo, ammo, water , and more fucking ammo. Daily you are lugging around on patrol 100 extra pounds. Then once you get ambushed you have to react. GET REAL.
Christina…..they actually stated that most of the females that failed OSUT due to the ruck event lol.
dude says “Kept me up at night a few times” Yeah I bet she did! Infanrtyperson is the name now! They ruined Infantry training! Let the women train separate for the Infantry!
@ OSUT BN XO 50% had issues with a 35lb ruck. What is going to happen when it’s 60 to 80 lbs with ammo, claymore mines, law rockets, flares, grenades, a week’s chow , ect. Did you not read the article that PT and Ruck weight standards were different? One standard for all with no exceptions. This is social experiment that will degrade combat readiness.
Shane,
How many male Privates had issues? Did your drills “retrain” them? What happens when they get into FORSCOM? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
The standard is grossly underestimating the requirements of the job. 35lbs bwahahahaa. A basic rifleman load is about 45lbs with body armor before an assault pack or ruck. How many can hump a 240, or a saw with 700+ rounds, 81 or 120mm mortar parts, a clu, javelin or at4, a barret 50. Sure they did 35lbs, but it probably killed most of them to do it. There were numerous times where my combat load approached and exceeded 100lbs with stuff, not even carrying a ruck, how far are these females going to go when that happens? I mean a 240b is 30+lbs with a starter belt on it. And sure we can find females who could do it, but at what cost? Its not like we have a shortage of able bodied males.
Wow, feminists want all mos open yet they still have seperate pt standards. Afraid this experiment will end with US forces having their asses handed to them in next conflict. This insanity must stop before that happens.
Standard APFT scoring has ALWAYS been lower for females. This isn’t new. It doesn’t mean females are weaker either. I know plenty of women who would put men to shame – and I’m a man who happens to be an Infantryman, who happens to be a Senior Drill Sergeant at Fort Benning.
Furthermore, shame on the “Staff Writer” who wrote this crap article. Yeah, I wouldn’t want to give my name either, turd. From my experience, give me 20 Basic Training Privates and allow me to ask them generic questions concerning Basic Training, and at least 16 of them are lying, embellishing, or simply don’t know the answer. I noticed none of the female graduates were quoted in this article…
Finally, from one Infantryman to another, get a fucking clue. How many males have we seen who couldn’t meet the standard? How many have slipped through the AR 600-9 cracks due to poor leadership? Yes, it’s their responsibility to maintain height/weight standards – but who’s job is it to ensure they’re putting forth the effort? Right…
Leadership is always what’s going to make anything work. Maybe look in the mirror once in awhile. Saying you can’t is saying you don’t want to. Might as well call it a career and move on.
I have no problem with women in the military, whatsoever.
I can see problems with discrimination coming, as the females will be promoted before the 300 average male counterparts.
They may become an additional liability in the field, as a buddy may have to carry some of their gear, etc.
Also, there will be sexual misconduct occurring and it will be the male’s fault.
I think they ( females) should be required to be able to prove that they can handle their own. They should be required to maintain and carry the same equipment as their male counterparts. If they can’t, so be it. There are so many strong 💪 females, that could surely handle this MOS. Those that can’t, shouldn’t be allowed to be put in harms way.
Hell, there are tryouts for my kids’ soccer teams, and not all kids make the cut.
Now, everybody gets a trophy, and everyone gets a blue cord?
I say keep the doors open to females, but don’t just give the cord away for equal opportunity BS.
Side Note, what about female hygiene, and their monthly menstrual cycle requirements?
Great. Let’s have all female units so they can die together. Also, we do not want units to be made combat ineffective due to so many woman being knocked up. However, your tax money will spent in the millions making sure we have enough gynecologist in the war zone. Of course if men are forced to be in combat units with woman, the females will be too upset when I bath and wash and change clothes in front of them. In combat and in the field, soldiers live together I close quarters. I don’t want to her any PC bull about sexual harassment because I had to take a leak and some saw my wedding tackle. I also don’t expect to hear any crap about the I stared at her but it was when she changed her uniform. Really, if you are civilian, think about what it would to work and live with your co-workers, imagine the men in your work place watching you change clothes or watch squat and use the bathroom on the ground. Add to that the fear of possible death at anytime, and get some idea of what it’s like to be in a combat unit during a war. The idea that men and women could be a cohesive and disciplined fighting force under such conditions is to deny the basic truths of human nature. Whenever he will be in the trailer 25 rows of nature, nature always wins. Liberalism is a mental disorder!
Whenever human beings try to defied the laws of nature, nature always wins!