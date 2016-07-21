A military spouse went from a size 18 to a size 2, kicking into overdrive when her husband said he wanted a divorce.
Kailin Turner decided to surprise her deployed Navy husband by shedding the weight that had reached a peak during his time away.
Doing intense workouts and eating right, Turner had been feeling the burn for eight weeks when her husband emailed her asking for a divorce.
“If I can do this being a military wife with a husband deployed, and on top of that this morning finding out that he wants to divorce me, then anybody can get out and do their workout,” she said in her video.
Pushing herself to her limits, Turner ran on “divorce tears” and determination for four years, transforming from a size 18 into a sculpted size two.
“To stand in front of this mirror and see what kind of work I put in and see it in front of me is something I never, ever, ever thought I could do when I was 196 pounds,” she said.
Despite having lupus and a myriad of other medical conditions, Turner continues to push herself.
She said that she has great adoration for all body types, but that she wanted women to realize that they were worth and capable of so much more than they think they are.
“If you’re a woman and you’re not confident, I want you to realize that you are amazing, and you are beautiful.”
© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
did her husband still leave her, if he did hes a fool
If he left her. Tell her to call me. I’m single + i like to mingle. 😉
I hope she told him to go to hell.
I think the question is why did she decide to get healthy after he sent her an email requesting a divorce?? AND did she confirm he in fact sent the email…
I’m a retired military spouse 5’7″ 141 my heaviest! I’m 48 and would kill to have my body I had 20 yrs ago!
My husband has put on ALOT of weight I can’t even see his ankles! Love isn’t about the exterior but about the soul of the person and apparently her husband is a prick!!
You go girl
These are two different women. Wake up.
Screw him! I hope she did it for herself. If that was his issue with her, he is an ass!
she should have done this for him first then he would have stayed.
She should have done this for her like I tell young ladies to learn to love and respect your self first before you can expect anyone else to love and respect you
looking good girl, any time in vegas give me a call. i love to mingle a lot…..
Did he divorce her though? There’s a baby in video.
It never said he wanted a divorce because she was size 18 smh!!!
Dos she do this to save her marriage or did she do the typical thing women do after a break up, beautify themselves for someone else
Good for her! She knew what her husband wanted and started to act on it. I am sure the weight was not the only deciding factor for him wanting to call it quits. Military personnel do not make a lot of money, so her eating out all the time was problably straining their finances. Her extra weight probably depressed her and left her zapped of energy to complete household duties. Hopefully, they are doing well now and have a happier, healthier marriage, putting one another before the self.
she is very thin now. she looks neither pretty nor healthy! plz gain at least 10 kg!