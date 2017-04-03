Navy SEALs are using a new type of “cognitive enhancement” technology- and the results seem promising.

The Navy is looking to find ways to make their elite concentrate better and learn faster, utilizing the Halo Neuroscience Headset- essentially a set of headphones with silicon spikes called “neuroprimers” that connect to the wearer’s head.

The neuroprimers -when covered in saline for electrical contact- allow electrical impulses to increase brain “neuroplasticity,” making the individual more receptive to training.

Prior to the DEVGRU volunteers putting on the headsets, a few professional sports teams have utilized the new technology, including the San Francisco Giants.

According to designers of the $750 headset, the idea is to make training more efficient for SEALs, who are already mentally overclocked.

“They’re training at this amazingly high level, and the amount they can train is actually limited by things like physical recovery,” Halo Co-founder Bret Wingeier said “They want to build and maintain these amazing physical skills, but do so just as efficiently as possible.”

While nobody has actually proven whether the headsets work or not, the military -and Navy Special Operations Commander Tim Szymanski- are convinced, thinking the headphones would be a better alternative to “smart drugs.”

“In experiments, people who were watching these screens…their ability to concentrate would fall off in about 20 minutes,” said Szymanski. “But they did studies whereby a little bit of electrical stimulation was applied, and they were able to maintain the same peak performance for 20 hours.”

According to Endgadget, the technology surrounding the headphones -transcranial electrical stimulation- has been deemed rather controversial in terms of effectiveness.

