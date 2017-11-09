Two investigations are underway at California’s US Naval Special Warfare training complex after a Navy Seal candidate was left in a coma.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents and members of the Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado are reviewing a mishap that occurred on October 12 during a study session for the land navigation course of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training program, or BUD/S.

According to authorities, two trainees apparently agreed to slap each other when they got a wrong answer in a quizzing session, with one candidate reportedly collapsing after being slapped.

Falling to the ground and striking his head, he was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma.

The staff on site immediately rendered medical attention and quickly transported the injured student to the hospital,” SEAL spokesman Lt. Trevor Davids said in a written statement. “He is currently in good condition and recovering; we continue to provide all the necessary support to our student and his family.

“Naval Special Warfare Center takes any injury during training extremely seriously and in response is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. (The center) trains elite maritime special operators in a professional and dignified training environment. Actions which fall short of this high standard are not tolerated.”

According to the San Diego Tribune, the names of the recruits have not been released.

An inquiry is currently underway to determine if the accidental injury was sanctioned by BUD/S cadre.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.