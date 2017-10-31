PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A young Navy sailor and his wife were the victims of a robbery and attempted murder when they went to meet up with someone they thought was selling a phone. Frederick (last name withheld) joined the Navy in January and was at the top of his class, according to his father.

“My son just recently joined the Navy … his wife is pregnant and they were expecting their first child. He had the whole world ahead of him and someone just took it away in a matter of seconds,” Frederick’s father said.

The 20-year-old sailor and his 18-year-old wife, Emily, agreed to meet a girl -whom they believed was an 18-year-old babysitter- at a home to purchase a phone she had for sale on the Offer Up app. When the two arrived six individuals surrounded their car, one of them unloaded a firearm into their car.

“When they pulled up, six individuals [came out] and then four others surrounded the car. There was one shooter and that one shooter is the one who approached the car and instantly started firing shots,” the father told WNEP.

Frederick was shot in his arm, chest, and his temple, which may result in permanent blindness. Emily was shot in the chest, missing her heart and her baby by inches.

“It missed her heart by centimeters, missed the baby and went out her right side,” the father said.

Frederick tried to drive away after the ambush but the gunshot wounds blinded him. The family said the couple refuses to be separated and have been by each other’s side since surgery.

