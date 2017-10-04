The U.S. Navy has identified the two pilots killed when a training jet crashed in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, 31, of Metairie, Louisiana, and Lt. j.g. Wallace E. Burch, 25, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died when their T-45C Goshawk plane went down in the Cherokee National Forest just after 4 p.m.

Both pilots were assigned to the “Eagles” of Training Squadron SEVEN (VT-7) based at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi.

Ruth had been in the Navy for nine years and became a member of VT-7 in 2015. Burch had been in the Navy for almost three years and became a member of VT-7 in 2016.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The crash site is believed to be about a quarter-mile east of the Pheasant Fields picnic area near the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Tellico Trout Hatchery, located at 3193 River Road.

Within the last 13 months, there have been at least two other incidents involving T-45Cs, possibly highlighting what officials have said is a problem with the plane.

In April, the Navy grounded some of its T-45 training jets after some 100 instructor pilots refused to fly the planes, citing a spike in symptoms triggered by a lack of oxygen or contaminants in oxygen systems, Fox News reported.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker — Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Seapower, which has jurisdiction over the Navy — met then with Navy officials and pilots both in Meridian and Washington, D.C., to discuss safety issues with the T-45 training jets.

The T-45, a two-seat plane that can reach speeds up to 645 mph, returned to regular use in July, about three months after the pilots boycotted.

Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, expressed his condolences Tuesday to the family of the pilots and said, “The Navy should conduct an immediate investigation into what caused this tragedy.”

Clarion-Ledger staff writer Therese Apel contributed to this report.

©2017 the Knoxville News-Sentinel (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.