The Navy announced its decision regarding a Naval Special Warfare Group seen flying a Trump flag on one of its convoys in early January.

The Chicago Tribune reports Lt. Jacqui Maxwell, a spokeswoman for Naval Special Warfare Group 2, said in a statement to The Washington Post that punitive actions were taken but declined to comment on the precise nature of the punishment or how many individuals were affected.

The issue came to light when A U.S. Military convoy was spotted flying a Donald Trump flag as they passed through Kentucky in January. The group was eventually identified as belonging to an East Coast-based Navy Special Warfare Group.

The video — which has garnered national attention on social media — was shot outside Louisville, Kentucky, and shows several Humvees in a convoy (HMMWV), with the lead vehicle flying a TRUMP flag.

The woman who posted the video, Carole Puryear, seemed to be offended by the convoy’s presence on the highway, or the flag being flown. After the convoy passed her vehicle, she floored her vehicle to intercept the convoy, saying, “What is really happening here?”

“Defense Department and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display,” Naval Special Warfare Group 2 spokesperson Lt. Jacqui Maxwell. “The flag shown in the video was unauthorized.”

Maxwell explained to the media, the unit was traveling between training locations.

“The convoy were service members assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit driving vehicles while transiting between two training locations,” Maxwell told ABC News.

Following the investigation last month, the Navy released its findings saying the Sailors violated regulations.

“The inquiry was completed between the unit’s commanders and service members,” Maxwell’s statement said. “It has been determined that those service members have violated the spirit and intent of applicable DoD regulations concerning the flying of flags and the apparent endorsement of political activities. Administrative corrective measures were taken with each individual based on their respective responsibility.”

Although displaying the flag is against regulation and was largely condemned by Navy leaders, public sentiment varies.

For some, seeing military personnel publicly endorsing a political figure exacerbated existing fears about American institutions falling prey to an administration that is being accused of having authoritarian impulses.

For others, the display was nothing more than a playful celebration of American might as the country transitions — peacefully — from one president to another, reports The Chicago Tribune.

One of the Facebook videos showing the convoy was viewed tens of thousands of times before it was taken down. However, the videos were widely circulated by Indivisible Kentucky, a newly formed political organization opposed to the Trump agenda.

Maxwell said about the investigation in January its findings and the punishment issued will be more to do with military readiness than any political statement.

“Naval Special Warfare strives to maintain the highest level of readiness, effectiveness, discipline, efficiency, integrity, and public confidence,” her statement continued. “To this end, Naval Special Warfare leaders are committed to thoroughly and impartially investigating all non-frivolous allegations of misconduct. Where misconduct is present, the Naval Special Warfare commander responsible for ensuring good order and discipline within his unit will make a disposition decision as to the appropriate administrative and/or disciplinary action, if any.”

A spokesman, directly connected to the unit, told the Chicago Tribune Wednesday the appropriate level of punishment was issued.

Chris Rowzee, a 28-year Air Force veteran who serves as the Louisville-based group’s spokeswoman, said she’s not happy people were punished; but she is pleased the incident was investigated and “appropriate corrective action was taken.”

Rowzee said Wednesday that she believes the flag display was “an isolated incident” and said she’s seen no evidence that similar political displays are widespread within the military.

“Our concern was military members showing a partisan political allegiance to a person as opposed to the Constitution or the country,” she said. “They simply cannot — in uniform in military vehicles and in an official capacity — show partisan political leanings.”

