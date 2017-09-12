As Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West is assessing the damage to the installation, commanding officer, Capt. Bobby Baker said they are contacting specific mission essential personnel to return to the base to assist with recovery operations. Mission essential personnel that are not personally contacted should wait until called by the executive officer.

Families of mission essential personnel will remain safely behind until facilities on the installation are safe for their return.

Baker reported that installation personnel are working to restore runway operations today for helicopter and fix-wing aircraft. Besides assessing damage at the main base in Boca Chica Field, installation personnel are also looking at facility conditions at all other air station annexes.

Non-essential personnel and family members who evacuated are asked to remain in safe haven. Personnel and families need to be patient as it will take time to assess the damage to facilities, including housing, as well as plan and then repair any damage to ensure facilities and homes are safe for their return.

It’s critical that personnel from NAS Key West muster with their supervisor or through the Navy Family Accountability and Assistance System (NFAAS) at www.navyfamily.navy.mil to account for everyone, including family members.

Personnel and families are asked to enter a needs assessment in NFAAS only if there is an actual pressing need. NFAAS can be assessed at www.navyfamily.navy.mil or by using the NFAAS cell phone app. The system allows families to assess their needs in 19 categories including: medical, missing family locator, transportation, housing and personal property, financial, employment, child care, education, legal services, and counseling.