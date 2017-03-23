When you show up to participate on Jeopardy and get a spoon fed question wrong, you will never live it down.

This was the case for Lt. Cmdr. Eli Rosenberger, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 137 at Whidbey Island in Washington. It make take him years for the sailors in his command to let this go, but with the existence of YouTube it is unlikely it will ever happen.

The clue for the question was, “Members of this service founded Oct. 13, 1775 really have the blues.”

Dressed in his blues, Rosenberger, quickly answered, “What is the Marine Corps?”

This was clearly the wrong answer as the Marine Corps birthday is the easiest. It is November 10, the day before Veteran’s Day -it always has been. The contestant to his left, chimes in next to guess the Coast Guard, which is technically part of the Department of Homeland Security.

With the Army, Air Force, and Navy left to choose from, Christine (the third contestant) takes the win by clearly stating, “What is the Navy?,” with a smirk on her face that no Sailor will ever forget.

