The United States Navy is leading the way when it comes to preparing for the transition of transgendered troops into the military.

Utilizing mandatory training, the Navy has begun holding training sessions, taking place in classrooms ranging from the USS Ronald Reagan in the Pacific to the Naval War College in Rhode Island and bases in Afghanistan.

“It is important to allow all our Sailors to serve with dignity”, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral John Richardson said during his visit to Resolute Support HQ in Afghanistan last year. “I have to congratulate you all for starting the training so quickly here in Afghanistan, learning forward on how we are doing that.”

In June of last year, outgoing Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter announced the DoD’s lifting of the ban that prevented transgendered troops from openly serving in the US military, mandating that all services complete transition and accommodation for the new policy by July 1, 2017.

While all services are currently devising strategies to successfully transition transgender troops into service, the Navy has proven to be the most vigorous in their efforts, particularly in the public eye.

According to transgender implementation information set forth by the DoD in 2016, “Service members with a diagnosis from a military medical provider indicating that gender transition is medically necessary will be provided medical care and treatment for the diagnosed medical condition, in the same manner as other medical care and treatment.”

Transitions officially begin after a service member receives a diagnosis from a military medical provider indicating that gender transition is medically necessary and only conclude when the Service member’s gender marker is changed in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and the Service member serves and is recognized in the preferred gender.

Since the announcement of transgender troop ban being lifted, TRICARE has released a list of treatments that would be covered –with military funding– for troops who identify as transgender.

