Shopping for Christmas presents in a US army uniform will not get anyone a discounts, especially if they are wearing Ugg boots. Unfortunately, it is only illegal if the person is caught attempting to use the uniform for monetary gain. Since stealing valor and honor is still legal, publicly shaming will have to suffice.
Lol my unit patch in germany now
Make your point then move on. She's wrong no doubt but badgering like when did the son deploy, what's his MOS. Why? Yes I'm a vet. 08/69 -10/74
Very disrespectful of her to do so. My husband has been in the army for over 24 years and I would dare disrespect him by wearing a uniform that I did not earned the right to do so.
Maybe uniforms shouldn't be so easy to come by. Should military provide some sort of buy back program?
Because she needs to be made to feel that way she should never put the uniform on. It's a disgrace.
Maybe American armed forces should implement same laws as Canada for military dress code,, no 1. Only uniform accepted in public are your dress uniform! Work clothe is tolerated, however combat uniforms are to be worn only on base properties or on duty,, myself as a veteran, am not allowed to wear any military gear, clothing in public,,, but yet it's ok for civilians to do so,, only thing I still wear, t'ill my last breath, are my dog tags!!
NO!!! Do not send them to the military as a punishment! Being in the military is for volunteers who made the choice. A choice I fully respect. You think I want a faker watching my back during a deployment to a harsh area. NO!!!!!!! They can make an ass out of themselves, they will be caught and vendors are getting smarter about NOT giving anything to anyone without an ID card. Keep publically displaying these idiots. Until the law is changed, we have to deal with it. Plus, the courts CAN NOT tell someone to join the military. So sending them is NOT an option unless that law is changed as well. But I know where you are coming from and respect your idea Jacques.
18th MP DA BEST !!!!
Well I guess I can't play paintball anymore….
But remember the white devil owes her the world. Did you forget??
Maybe the Salvation Army.
We don't need people like that serving
It is funny how it states she "steals valor", I don't recall her saying it was hers, or asking for any monetary gain. I don't know but I would focus more on the battles that truly exist and not someone just wearing a uniform because you "think" it isn't right. The problem is when they go that extra mile to receive benefits or claim for attention. I can go to a military surplus store and buy tons of military uniforms all the way back to world war 1. If it was such a crime the government would not allow it. Its when it is used for immoral acts. I mean seriously actors in movies wear them, go badger them, you go pay to see them wear it, so are they getting pay and benefits at your hand. Go after the people that are abusing the system, not after some one who clearly stated it wasn't hers.
Any Army Mom knows exactly where her child is, when and where they deployed, their MOS, and have been told NOT to wear the uniform.
My guess is this woman was attention seeker, perhaps looking to garner favors because of the uniform. As a Proud Army Mom, this posses me off!
Timothy Chiasson i know someone who was drafted- he's a tech serg. in the AF and was one of my instructors. the court gave him two options- and i think this would be a good punishment
The military uniform is sold to the military by a vendor. That vendor also sales to the public. Its about making money. even our hard to get uniforms for combat are sold to the public by vendors. Heck, you can probibly find them on EBAY or your local pawn store. But I like your idea. That would make sense.
How do you not feel like shit for impersonating a soldier. I love listening to people sit their and lie and you nip and pick their entire story. I have caught 2 people doing this and only one person was at least able to provide a cac it said E1 pvt he said he was E5 which if im not mistaken after you become an E5 you get your CAC redone at least thats what all my CO's told me I dont know I was discharged before I got to an E5
She apologized let her alone she said she is a proud mom of a military soldier!!! She is not like the other fake soldiers, she us proud her son is serving!!
That's how Marines are. Cammies on base only. Not exceptions.
that is a pathetic arguement. its like wearing a police uniform of a firemans uniform. its impersonating a soldier. its bad and illegal.
Timothy Chiasson lol I have to agree with what you said about them watching our backs mate, so lets not send them to the military itself. Instead, get some of the most hardcore SEAL or Marine instructors and create a "special" bootcamp for them
I get it…Impersonating a soldier…But to keep harping on the woman…Black..White..yellow…whatever color….Make your point…Move on..Hey it pisses me off also …School friends last was lost to over sea bull shit…But its getting out of control. …If there making money..or receiving benefits for wearing a uniform…hell by all means kick there ass…but some people play dress up…for some reason……I see guys verbally pound on an old 70 yr old guy for wearing stuff….Its getting out of control..Im all about stolen Valor. ..but…hey to a point!
Timothy Chiasson good point sir good point.
It's funny how quick someone is to say actors use military uniforms and we pay to see that. Well from my experience military consultant's are now hired to ensure that portrayal of the military is accurate. I agree that this woman, on video, wasn't seen trying to get anything special while wearing the uniform but fact of the matter is… if you have never earned the uniform then take it off. Some people have sacrificed tremendously just to have the privilege of being called a Marine, soilder, airman, or a seaman. We don't know their story. It's all about respect. Respect the fact that young and old, men and woman, have fought and died in their uniforms.
I agree but just an fyi, when actors wear a uniform in a movie or show, there has to be at least one thing wrong with the uniform (backwards flag, name tapes switched, etc. ) 🙂
Not necessarily. Her son could have a job where a lot of things are classified
Shame on her for stolen valor, I have 2 sons in, I know what they do, where they are, when they're deployed. I would never wear their uniform, I have not earned that right. If she is proud, do what I did and have a military bracelet made with their branch and rank. Proud blue star military mom
Badgering is the right thing to do. She didn't earn the right to wear it, hopefully being made to feel like a fool will teach her not to do it again. We have people dying in those uniforms!!
Ooops….I meant to say " I WOULDN'T DARE" wear his uniform instead of "I WOULD DARE" sorry about the typo..lol
I am a veteran and wear cammo pants occasionally, a M-65 jacket in winter, and a cover with me 2nd class crow on it ! …. but I don't dress up in a full uniform, as I been out since 1983 ( 31 years? ) and wont fit into me Dress Blue CrackerJacks If I tried ! 😉
William Hardy same here. I only wear the pants & right now since its cold & out with snow I broke out some of my old cold weather gear but took off my name & the U.S. Navy tag. But left on my Sea Bee since its directly embroidered on the jacket itself & proud to wear it. I have the hats as well but those are for only spring & summer.
ummm….. thats not really true.
My woodland camo M-65 still has my name tag and US Navy tag ! … I earned them, I aint going to take them off !
The subject is mute…
She shouldn't answer any this Lil punks questions. I'd drop him on his head.
Mike, If you are a Veteran you should be even more offended. I'm glad he didn't let up. Maybe she learned a lesson & won't do it again because that guy didn't let her off easy. My husband was a Marine & served in Nam "66-'68. He was exposed to agent orange while there, developed Parkinson's Disease & he died on Veteran's Day of 2014. She's lucky she didn't run into me that day!!. Thank you all "real" vets for your service. I am grateful.
Well for holloween No should dress as a cop soldier fireman a nurse a transformer cuz its bad right
I can't stand these little fuck thinking they are hero's because an unjust and illegal war is taking place. You DID NOT WIN MY FREEDOM, NO I DONT OWE YOU A DAM THING, AND NO I WOULDN'T BE IN A RUSSIAN PRISON IF IT WASN'T FOR YOU. STOP ALL THIS NEED FOR RECOGNITION BULLSHIT. I GUESS YOUR DADDY, IF YOU EVEN KNOW WHO HE IS, DIDNT GIVE YOU ENOUGH PATS ON YOUR BACK WHEN GROWING UP. YOUR PROBLEM IDIOT!
Nigga going out thier fight for no reason truly and honesty usa need to worry about are problems over hear
That's good FYI, overlooked that, the lady in the video did not have a name tag, don't get me wrong it irratates me. At the same time, if its not illegal. Go after what is
Being drafted is NOT a court order. Being drafted would require the Government pulling social security numbers of folks and being told by the govt you are now drafted lawfully. That judge may have told him in the best interest, if you join, we will not place charges of the offense that was committed. (That of course is illegal as a pending charge would have been on file) if thats the case.
These "soldiers" are embarrassing themselves on video in public and on social media. How many homeless people do you interrogate? This type of behavior embarrasses me and I feel the maker of this video has stolen and tarnished my valor.
Save the drama for real stolen valor, not harassing lil ol ladies at Walmart.
Same here Lupe. I would not dare disrespect my husband by wearing a uniform. He has been in 23 years and has earned his uniform and all meaning that goes with it. He has deployed many times. It makes me upset to see people doing this and stealing Valor. Now I will say I do wear an Army PT shirt of his to bed when he was deployed, but that was for my memories of him.
They earned and worked hard for the respect they should get and will always get from me. All Military has my respect.
Draft them all.
Perhaps a highly visible prison outfit and 30 days of picking up trash on a nearby military base! They'll be under supervision of course! Figure if they're going to steal what so many have worked for and earned, they can pay back those who they're attempting to steal it from!!!
Not to mention they are aplenty at surplus stores.
Just so happens to be My combat patch from Iraq in 2005
Us Marines aren't even allowed to wear cammies out in town
You made your point, now keep it moving she was obviously scared shit – less no need to beat a dead horse. -Army MP…
I think they hope to trick a patriotic American into paying for their items. I hope it did not work.
Have you ever served? If you have you would feel different its not ok to do this
Umm, why did he even waste his time on her? I'll go so far as to say he was a dick for even approaching her and harassing her. she wasn't claiming to be a vet. I'm a proud vet and I give a flying f*ck if some jackleg claims to be a combat vet of the Special Seals Airborne Green Beret Marine Squadron. I just shake my head at them and imagine how pathetic their life must be to need to perpetuate such a fraud.
Amanda, I understand what you are saying, but even mothers of a Soldier with a classified position has a cover story. My cousins son is a SEAL. My Daddy was MI. Ther is always a way around that.
At the beginning he does ask her is that uniform was hers and was she in the Military and she says yes. Then when asked where her name tag was then she said it was her sons
Damnit dude she's wrong! She admitted it now move on you POS!!!
This guy proved his point and should have moved on. Telling her to go home and wanting to see her leave and following her for an hour….unnecessary and stalking much?? Dude is lucky he didn't have the cops called on him.
I'd like to point out I grew up an Army BRAT and served in the Air Force. As a kid, I used to wear my dad's uniform as I am proud he served. Kids still do that today in fact, I have seen adults do so for the same reason. I am all for calling out stolen valor, however, call it out when it is actually being done. If someone continues to lie and try to gain a discount that is one thing. But, there are many other reasons a person may be wearing a uniform or part of a uniform. Some do it to provide a comfort of it being from someone they love and or respect and sometimes have lost. It is NOT ALWAYS an attempt of stolen valor.
Stay to the true calling out of stolen valor…if someone isn't trying to snowball you or someone else then explain why you were asking and move on…you don't need to be a jerk about it.
We saw a loser like that just yesterday at Sam's in Hattiesburg. So shameful. We did witness someone confronting her.
Eternal vigilence is the price of liberty ……
Wow another person stealing honor from are soldier.. You have to urn the right to wear that uniform or even call your self. Soldier.. It's ant anybody's right just to put on a uniform and walk around like your in the military.. I think we should just drop them in Afghanistan and put a gun in there hand and see what it mean to call/ wear that uniform..
Dud was a bit of an ass to a old lady… She shouldn't be wearing it… But I'm not sure that lady was trying to get anything out of it like some of the ass clowns…
Yeah she so proud of her son that she has no clue what he does in the Military and only that he is in Germany (somewhere). Yeah OK. If you believe that, I have some great bridges in NYC to sell you…
Even though I've been outta service since January 05, 2005, I still wear my dog tags proudly to show my support and love to all my brothers and sisters that still serve. Without the Army I wouldn't be where I am today still doing things for the military. Even if it is now working as a contractor for the Air Force 🙂
Disgusting female. ..
Amanda Fenton Nope. That's an urban legend. Check US Code. Says nothing about getting it wrong. It says that the US Military uniform (any of them) must be displayed correctly and without bringing shame or dishonor to it.
Yes, I did serve, as well as many in my family. I chose to serve, I wasn't forced to wear a uniform, nor do I usually advertise it. The only thing I chose to show are my pictures, and the vet plates on my vehicles. I don't need attention or benefits, it was my decision. I don't care what people wear, as long as they are not harming others or the system. The point is not matter what she says, she was not in complete uniform per UCMJ, she did not receive any benefits nor at this moment does it show she was trying to. Most vendors commercial or retail ask to see your vet ID. I have my hat that I wear at times and when we go out they ask for my ID, if I wanted a discount. Iwent out with a few friends on Veterans Day, actually the Legion, and was asked for both cards. That's the only time I whip them bad puppies out. I don't usually accept discounts as it was a choice to serve for me. I'ma contributor to the WWinded Warrior Project, because I feel the ones that were severely damaged physically and mentally deserve more benefits than just those who served and receive. I pay for my own insurance threw work so that others that really need can have it. My insurance covers all my medical needs, physically, and psychological. I was a medic and for me a there life and well being are more portant than my own, so I will maintain so that others get more help that they need. I'm also a member of a much bigger group of vets scattered across the states. Long story but some one kicked me. Bottom line as long as they are not jeopardizing or stealing from the system, I really don't the no its as bad as others make, hell I'm kinda honored that they want to be like me. Most days that all a lot of vets can get.
That's a dishonor to the uniform, her son, the army, the military in general and the United States. If you haven't served the time to wear a uniform, then don't fucken wear it. I saw someone the other day at a restaurant dressed like a soldier in acus with ribbons and medals. You know what he told me? Motherfucker said I didn't know what I was talking about. Know what I did? I kicked his ass because I didn't serve in the army to have the uniform and my honor disgraced by some low life piece of shit because they want to feel special. It's cool if you want to wear the uniform……long as you earned that right.
This guy is a douche. She said she was leaving and would fix it. She obviously knew she was wrong, she wasnt being an ass and she didnt argue. Make your point and move on. We all call people out but quit trying to make yours an international incident.
Bully behaviour is all they know.
I served 24 years in the mp corps 3 combat tours in the middle east i dont go around looking for discounts either but it really pisses me off when i see people that never served trying to take advantage of things if she wasnt called out on the uniform she may or may not of tried to get whatever she could there areso many out there doing it so yeah regardless of why they wearthe uniform with patches is wrong there are plenty of my son serves tshirts out there that you dont need to be wearing a complete uniform with ugg boots unit patches and flag
I know who she is. Her some was in my unit and a pos who couldn't bathe or keep his room clean.
She should be put in jail!!!!
You're right, let her be. She said she's sorry already, I guess some people just wanna be known!
Put them in jail, not in the military.
Funny, the patch she had on was the 18th MP Brigade patch.
Quit badgering the women, make your point and move on. While wrong to wear it that was border line harassment and stalking saying he's been watching her for an hour then following her out. I earned my uniform 12/95 – 12/01 and don't believe I would treat someone like that. Like I said make a point and drive on!
Should b more than 90 day. Should b a federal crime and at least a year in a prison
As I am a desert storm vet. It pisses me off these ppl think they are gonna get a free hand out.
Like I said I'm not agreeing with it, I just think there are more pressing issues other than maybe or maybe nots. Getting caught is criminal, maybes are not. I guess at this moment I'm more concerned with people in uniform not acting professional or out of content. I understand it pisses people off and I have friends that get all bent out of shape, but like I said in my opinion there are bigger issues. When they become criminal let's do something about it, if they are just walking around ignore them, or just make a statement, like " I wish I could thank you, but I know you did not serve", and walk away. Everybody has their own opinion and way of dealing with things. I just thought there should be more expression than just people leaving single sentences or three to four letter replies. If it bothers you or you think its wrong then explain your case, its all about communication and talking about it. One thing Ican take from one vet to another is talking about issues. It helps, my girlfriends dad is a Native Vietnam Veteran, and we both suffer but since we have started talking it helps. So if you agree or disagree at least put up a decent comment. So thanks for all of the people who have engaged in a decent topic conversation.
OMG here the wrong people is that getting offend, is her life she is not doing nothing wrong.. go and live ur life people… yes u r a hater…
Rick L. Whetzel I am a veteran as well. And while I dislike someone stealing valor, I do not feel that this woman should be badgered for wearing her sons uniform. She never claimed to be in the military, only supporting her son. Fight the fights that matter.
let her join and the UCMJ will rue her day.
What is going on??? I know people need clothing, but they also need soft skills. As in, maybe before I go out in public I should see myself as others would. I know respect can't always be taught, but courtesy can. You can't tell me that this person did not come in contact with anyone who was in the military.
Ummm, How is this different than someone wearing a basketball tshirt?
Then she should take the rank nametapes and patches off dont wear a complete uniform shirt and pants and boots it makes it seem alot liketrying to gain things
I remember him too lol
Rick L. Whetzel I will agree with you there Rick, she should at least take the rank off of the uniform.
And i do believe i made a decent and valid point you or anyone else knows what she was really up to all im saying is anyone can say my son is in and its his uniform while standing in a line at a store to pay for christmas gifts thats part of alot of issues today everyone just wants to overlook things
I kinda get it, but what was she actually doing. I see people in this uniform all the time. People sell them to stores. I've even homeless people in them. I just don't get what she did for it to be considered stolen valor. Was she trying to get stuff for free, special attention, what…..Oh and btw, if someone walked up to me like this person did, he may have gotten a few voice words rather than run me out of the store. SHE even apologizes. Ijs
And YES I AM A VET 91 – 97
MelodyandDavid Turner , I, too, would not wear my husband's uniform….I had one of my own to wear. However, I would Never wear camo's any where in public, regulations stated (I was Vietnam Era) as a WAC, we were expected to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we would no embarass our company, battalion, etc. We were expected to wear our Class A uniform while on leave unless we were at our home. As to wearing my husband's uniform, he out-ranked me and that could have gotten me into major trouble. This woman in the video was disrespecting every military person by trying to be a wannabe. There's no respect from this old veteran.
In my day we were no allowed to go in public in class A's & B's
This is the only way to get these fakes to stop….Nam 71/72…
Stealing valor is very illegal
It was Walmart, lol do they even give discounts? Whichever valid arguments both sides, bit come badger me and I will embarrass the shit out of you. Lol, I wear my hat sometimes and it states I'm a Desert Storm vet. Question me and ill just look at you and laugh, because with my silence and the half cocked smile on my face while I'm walking away, better be a clue you just fucked with the wrong guy. I know its completely obvious but one day if it hasn't already, someone will get the wrong person. They probably don't want to show those, because if like most vets I know, question or badger one and someone is going to get butt hurt.
What's it to anyone who wants to wear whatever they choose in public? We are in a free country! What gives all these "uniform nazis" the right to choose what fabric that woman wears on her back? She should have had him arrested! For harassing her! I have the utmost respect for the military! I have the death flag and ashes too! So I paid highly for the right of freedom! You don't get to judge what freedoms I can use! So as a "proud" soldier, were you wearing cammo to proclaim your support? Do you stop the bass pro shop from selling cammo cause it's only for "special " people like you? If you signed up and served, you were paid for your work! Nothing was a volunteer of valor! You worked for the government! Just like so many others! You don't get to continue to get the respect of a active serviceman, when you decide to no longer enlist! Your job is over, just like everyone else! So clock out of everyone else's business! Glad you got you few seconds of fame, by humiliating another human! You leeched respect, by claiming to be " soldier" and once again you leech notoriety by putting down another person. I believe in freedom for all! Judgement by none! Live and let live! Jerk!
This is my patch!!! How dare she wear that!!! More than infuriated.
She said she didn’t know and she apologized for it. At least she told the truth and said who it was. People get to into themselves about this. He the guy videoing this is completely disrespectful, let the woman go and chAnge like she said she was. This woman did not deserve the disrespect she received, and yes she made a mistake and she was apologetic for it. Smh at what people will do the get a viral video.
It’s funny how quick someone is to say actors use military uniforms and we pay to see that. Well from my experience military consultant’s are now hired to ensure that portrayal of the military is accurate. I agree that this woman, on video, wasn’t seen trying to get anything special while wearing the uniform but fact of the matter is… if you have never earned the uniform then take it off. Some people have sacrificed tremendously just to have the privilege of being called a Marine, soilder, airman, or a seaman. We don’t know their story. It’s all about respect. Respect the fact that young and old, men and woman, have fought and died in their uniforms.
Harassment is just as wrong as impersonating a service member. Im an Army Vet too. As said before make your point and move on. Id slap the shit out of someone if they came up to me while in uniform and harassed me. Take your phone and break it.
Maybe uniforms shouldn’t be so easy to come by. Should military provide some sort of buy back program?
I find this video disturbing at the least. In fact I am T’d off that this guy thinks he has the right to question this women. Who made him the uniform police. It was none of his business what she was wearing. And to question her in that fashion and then harrass her is outrageous. And I feel that anyone who can’t see that has a problem them selves. I don’t see where she was impersonating a Marine. She was just walking around the store minding her business. Military uniforms are readily available to purchase in army navy store around the country and also some thrift stores. What made him think that she wanted to gain something from wearing the uniform?? I wouldn’t have answered anything he asked. He was lucky that day tgat he chose the right person to harass.I
Leave the lady alone, you have nothing better to do than harass people? Did you see her trying to profit from the outfit? Get a life your suppose to be better than the public as a service man. She isn’t going to hurt anyone by wearing camo. It doesn’t affect your life what so ever. Get over it there are always going to be people that don’t get the uniform and by harassing them you look like the idiot….
I understand this point in more than one way….Trust me!!!
But whats next…Going after Reenactors wearing Civil War-WWII-Vietnam uniforms…Ive seen guys go after Airsoft players…Ive trained with airsoft type weapons…But watch someone go after a group of guys acting the part of airsoft……Listen its a touchy subject as I stated I know…but Some restraint has to be put into effect at some point!
The women probably knows all about her son, but why should she tell him. She doesn’t know him from a paint can. Who he is or why hes asking. As I said before, he’s lucky he caught the right person on the right day, because he may have gotten his feeking hurt otherwise.
Umm, why did he even waste his time on her? I’ll go so far as to say he was a dick for even approaching her and harassing her. she wasn’t claiming to be a vet. I’m a proud vet and I give a flying f*ck if some jackleg claims to be a combat vet of the Special Seals Airborne Green Beret Marine Squadron. I just shake my head at them and imagine how pathetic their life must be to need to perpetuate such a fraud.
I’m all for calling out stolen valor pukes… But that honestly went a little to far. Should she be wearing that uniform? No. Alot of people are not up to speed on how to show they are proud of a family member being in the service. People have different ways of showing pride. This was her misguided attempt at showing hers. Instead of badgering the poor woman giving her a bit of education would have served better.
I understand he was upset about the mom wearing the uniform, however anyone can purchase military uniform. At Soldier graduation young kids wear them. I don’t think she was trying to get anything out of it. She’s was a proud mother. Make the correction and move on. You take down her information then what? She or her son will not be punished.
About fuck that guy who recording it, I bet that guy don’teven have a mom.Fucking undesrespecful fuck.the mom says she don’t know, he don’t needs this to go viral.it shows we don’t have respect to mothers.
Quit badgering the women, make your point and move on. While wrong to wear it that was border line harassment and stalking saying he’s been watching her for an hour then following her out. I earned my uniform 12/95 – 12/01 and don’t believe I would treat someone like that. Like I said make a point and drive on!
How does he know she wasn’t just proud of her son and wanted to wear it!? I dnt think that’s a crime and shouldn’t have been that rude and mean to someone he doesn’t know!!!
Shame on her for stolen valor, I have 2 sons in, I know what they do, where they are, when they’re deployed. I would never wear their uniform, I have not earned that right. If she is proud, do what I did and have a military bracelet made with their branch and rank. Proud blue star military mom
Eternal vigilence is the price of liberty ……
Well I guess I can’t play paintball anymore….
That’s a dishonor to the uniform, her son, the army, the military in general and the United States. If you haven’t served the time to wear a uniform, then don’t fucken wear it. I saw someone the other day at a restaurant dressed like a soldier in acus with ribbons and medals. You know what he told me? Motherfucker said I didn’t know what I was talking about. Know what I did? I kicked his ass because I didn’t serve in the army to have the uniform and my honor disgraced by some low life piece of shit because they want to feel special. It’s cool if you want to wear the uniform……long as you earned that right.
How do you not feel like shit for impersonating a soldier. I love listening to people sit their and lie and you nip and pick their entire story. I have caught 2 people doing this and only one person was at least able to provide a cac it said E1 pvt he said he was E5 which if im not mistaken after you become an E5 you get your CAC redone at least thats what all my CO’s told me I dont know I was discharged before I got to an E5
Wow another person stealing honor from are soldier.. You have to urn the right to wear that uniform or even call your self. Soldier.. It’s ant anybody’s right just to put on a uniform and walk around like your in the military.. I think we should just drop them in Afghanistan and put a gun in there hand and see what it mean to call/ wear that uniform..
Any Army Mom knows exactly where her child is, when and where they deployed, their MOS, and have been told NOT to wear the uniform.
My guess is this woman was attention seeker, perhaps looking to garner favors because of the uniform. As a Proud Army Mom, this posses me off!
Badgering is the right thing to do. She didn’t earn the right to wear it, hopefully being made to feel like a fool will teach her not to do it again. We have people dying in those uniforms!!
We saw a loser like that just yesterday at Sam’s in Hattiesburg. So shameful. We did witness someone confronting her.
As I am a desert storm vet. It pisses me off these ppl think they are gonna get a free hand out.
I know who she is. Her some was in my unit and a pos who couldn’t bathe or keep his room clean.
She shouldn’t answer any this Lil punks questions. I’d drop him on his head.
Should b more than 90 day. Should b a federal crime and at least a year in a prison
Funny, the patch she had on was the 18th MP Brigade patch.
Just so happens to be My combat patch from Iraq in 2005
Put them in jail, not in the military.
She should be put in jail!!!!
Lol my unit patch in germany now
I hope this isn’t how all of our veterans act….harassing women in Walmart, I get it..its wrong to impersonate military personnel, it offends people. sweet, convey that it is offensive and move on. “Excuse me ma’am… did you know that active duty as well as US veterans are extremely offended by non-vets wearing that uniform”? Then move on…seriously, the continued badgering even after she apologized and said she wouldn’t do it again… I mean, its unbecoming and an embarrassment to the armed forces. I appreciate your service…I really really do, thank you. But understand this…enlisting, serving, deploying, fighting for your country, does not outweigh your responsibility as A MAN, and men… do not challenge women, hit women, harass women… as much as you are offended by her wearing that uniform, I am offended by your action towards a woman…as much as you dislike her impersonating a soldier, I dislike you impersonating a man, and as much as you want her to not wear your uniform, I wish you wouldn’t represent me as a man by wearing men’s cloths…. if you want to harass women, I would prefer you pick up a purse and put on a dress.
Ok everytime i see one of this People that they dress like army or any kind of military uniform there come a real soldier and start ask inglés questions about why they have that uniform dont get me wrong i respect the soldiers that protect our county but dont think you are better than any body and tell People you should not wearing that uniform
First of all I’d like to give thanks to all the active, guard and vets who serve and have served and those that have lost their lives to have served. I’ve served and am proud to have served. We all have an opinion and now I shall share how I feel about not just this video but others I’ve seen just like this one. First of all who gives a soldier the right to embarrass someone by video taping someone even if they are wearing a uniform. Not only am I ashamed of how these ppl approaching these individuals but I’m offended by how they talk to ppl. I watched a video where a man was being violently yelled at because of this. Being a soldier does not give you the right to be a bully to those may or may not be showing or not showing valor. SMH! If it is sooooo wrong for civilians as we call those that are not soldiers, than they should not all stores to sell them to the public, but this is not the case. I’m not offended by ppl who I see wearing uniforms, I see ppl where them all the time whether they are in the military or not I don’t check them out to see if they are properly dressed. LmBo! I can’t believe ppl get all worked up about this itty bitty if you call this and issue. You have ppl killing ppl and this is what gets you off! Well I say get a life!!!!! Have a great Day!
” Popular Military” site get it right! She wasn’t ” stealing valor” and dumbass that taped this quit trying to be an idiot, and scaring old ladies. She was wearing a uniform that’s right but that’s as far as it goes. How many times could you answer straight answers when you have someone scaring the crap out of you. She probably hardly knew her name after the stupid idiot that was grilling her got done with her. If you are going to make a statement at least get your shit straight before you go online and make a fool of yourself giving an older lady a hard time for what she is wearing . Try doing something that makes a difference instead of trying to ruin someone’s life by lying about them on a military network.
At the end of the day if she was right or wrong he didn’t know that lady she couldve had mental issue and when he approached her she could’ve flipped out on his ass but instead she apologize to keep badgering her was unnecessary it appears the only reason for him approaching her was so he can put it on social media to get him some pat’s on the back I have several family members who served in marines, navey and the army and they wouldn’t dare do a thing like that he better be glad he came across a person that was humble cause if that were my mother he would’ve meet his mammy drunk cause we would’ve got his ass cuss slap out hell I’ve seen homeless ppl wit those uniforms on and some of them haven’t served They wear them to keep warm whatcha gone do badger them to…smh what’s this world coming to
For those who really served in the army and are always looking for people to call out and embrass maybe you should go down to your local VA and help a real vet who needs it maybe your thought process will change than. I’m not going to waste my time looking for people who do these type of acts because clearly all they want is attention and in my head I know they would have never lasted as long as we all did but try to focus your attention else where that really matters instead of saying yeah I served and did all these things help your fellow brother who served to and help get them some food or some clean clothes or visit the elderly in the VA who fought back when this country was segregated like let’s put our focus else where that matters
I wear a pea coat in the winter time,because it’s warm,and i traded some sets of BDU’s for it,back when the air force and navy couldn’t get them.Do i parade around and present myself as Admiral Nimitz?…No…I had a guy ask me one time when i was wearing my old field jacket “Did you earn that or buy it?I told he it would have been a heck of a lot cheaper to have bought it.Do i find it laughable?..Yes..Do i get bent out of shape?..No.
What’s it to anyone who wants to wear whatever they choose in public? We are in a free country! What gives all these “uniform nazis” the right to choose what fabric that woman wears on her back? She should have had him arrested! For harassing her! I have the utmost respect for the military! I have the death flag and ashes too! So I paid highly for the right of freedom! You don’t get to judge what freedoms I can use! So as a “proud” soldier, were you wearing cammo to proclaim your support? Do you stop the bass pro shop from selling cammo cause it’s only for “special ” people like you? If you signed up and served, you were paid for your work! Nothing was a volunteer of valor! You worked for the government! Just like so many others! You don’t get to continue to get the respect of a active serviceman, when you decide to no longer enlist! Your job is over, just like everyone else! So clock out of everyone else’s business! Glad you got you few seconds of fame, by humiliating another human! You leeched respect, by claiming to be ” soldier” and once again you leech notoriety by putting down another person. I believe in freedom for all! Judgement by none! Live and let live! Jerk!
I used to put my daddy’s uniform on to play. We
were “soldiers” for Halloween because money was tight so we all had rolled up arms and legs. I still wear his jacket when I want to feel close to him. I don’t dress in full uniform. I just love wearing my daddy’s stuff now that he’s dead and gone. This woman seemed clueless. You should have told her why she shouldn’t do it then moved on. None of my daddy’s comrades ever tell me or my brothers to take off whatever part of his uniform we decide to wear. They know we miss him and they know we feel close to him in it. I don’t agree with these jokers faking being soldiers for discounts and such, but this mom didn’t know what the problem was. If you come tell me to remove my daddy’s stuff, I’ll likely punch you.
What you should’ve done was made your point (without harassing her) and offered to buy her a military shirt for whatever branch her son serves for. She looked both terrified and humiliated. You did not witness her trying to receive any type of discount. Her son could’ve very well explained to her in detail what his position is but that doesn’t means she understood it. She probably knew it but was so shaken by your confrontation. Have a little more compassion.
This guy proved his point and should have moved on. Telling her to go home and wanting to see her leave and following her for an hour….unnecessary and stalking much?? Dude is lucky he didn’t have the cops called on him.
I’d like to point out I grew up an Army BRAT and served in the Air Force. As a kid, I used to wear my dad’s uniform as I am proud he served. Kids still do that today in fact, I have seen adults do so for the same reason. I am all for calling out stolen valor, however, call it out when it is actually being done. If someone continues to lie and try to gain a discount that is one thing. But, there are many other reasons a person may be wearing a uniform or part of a uniform. Some do it to provide a comfort of it being from someone they love and or respect and sometimes have lost. It is NOT ALWAYS an attempt of stolen valor.
Stay to the true calling out of stolen valor…if someone isn’t trying to snowball you or someone else then explain why you were asking and move on…you don’t need to be a jerk about it.
She’s was wearing it because she liked it, I hate when I see people impersonate someone and of all things a soldier/hero, but fuck she’s an older women and if it is her son’s or if she likes it, no boots, no under shirt, no name tags or anything else proper besides the camo. To the meat head that thinks his shit dont stink, get over yourself, and stop harassing old women to get attention kn the internet
Two wrongs don’t make a right. He almost took it to harassment, badgery. He made his point then seemed like he wanted her to undress right there in the store. Is that how soilders behave?
How is this woman wearing her son’s uniform wrong or any of his business I’m sorry but idk who you are I would have continued to shop and nicely told him to mind his business before I lost my cool!!!
Leave her the he’ll alone.,who cares what she wears. Maybe she looks up to ppl in military. N this clown ass man scared the shit out it her. I’d cuss his ass out, tell him mind his business and don’t worry about y I’m in a store for a hour. N ppl wonder y shit gets ugly cuz ppl can’t mind there MOTHA FUCKIN BUSINESS
I kinda get it, but what was she actually doing. I see people in this uniform all the time. People sell them to stores. I’ve even homeless people in them. I just don’t get what she did for it to be considered stolen valor. Was she trying to get stuff for free, special attention, what…..Oh and btw, if someone walked up to me like this person did, he may have gotten a few voice words rather than run me out of the store. SHE even apologizes. Ijs
The guy who made this video definitely a asshole. Point blank period. She admitted.to being wrong no need to be in her face, especially telling her to leave like you own freaking walmart. Foh
People can where whatevea the hell they want to. Yall need to stop walking up on people just because they wear the uniform wrong. Someone is going to get hurt one day. You can tell who is and isnt a real solider. Be proud that someone wants to be like you, but they know they cant.
I think she’s just ignorant. She doesn’t have to answer his questions either. This one is iffy, I think she’s just ignorant. I’ve run into many MoM’s who don’t know what their son’s unit or MOS are.
I would like to know how she stole valor when she clearly states it’s her son’s and she was a proud mom. What this guy is doing is shaming no one but himself and America for being a bully.
She’s better than I. Personally I would have told the dumb ass trying to interrogate me to fuckin kick rocks. I can fuckin wear what I want to wear. You are not anyone’s boss. I would of beat your ass in the uniform and all.
What is going on??? I know people need clothing, but they also need soft skills. As in, maybe before I go out in public I should see myself as others would. I know respect can’t always be taught, but courtesy can. You can’t tell me that this person did not come in contact with anyone who was in the military.
They give a Discount Because Of a uniform that’s Just dumb maybe they should start asking for some type of military ID. That would put an end to all this BS. You have to be an idiot to serve under Obama Anyways doing his dirty work.
Given this isn’t illegal, how American of him to tell her what she can and can’t wear. He should mind his own fucking business. There’s bigger problems in the world.
I say send them over seas for punishment so they can say they earned it for that one day. Jail ain’t going to change anything them dumb a $$ e $ will keep doing it.
He’s an asshole. Maybe it made her proud to wear her son’s uniform. Would have told him to kiss my ass and walk away.
She obviously wasn’t trying to defraud anybody, move on to something serious…..
I would make them go to old school basic training w/ old school in your face drill segeants for about 2 weeks.
I wouldn’t say she’s stealing valor, she didnt say it was hers and plus she doesn’t even have an army name tape.
OMG here the wrong people is that getting offend, is her life she is not doing nothing wrong.. go and live ur life people… yes u r a hater…
I dont give a fuck i wear it if i feel like.but not for discounts or to be recognized as a hero..
Real Soldiers can spot fakes at first glance, just so you guys know…
Well for holloween No should dress as a cop soldier fireman a nurse a transformer cuz its bad right
I am a vietnam era vet. And I think this guy is an asshole.
I think they hope to trick a patriotic American into paying for their items. I hope it did not work.
Ummm, How is this different than someone wearing a basketball tshirt?
This is my patch!!! How dare she wear that!!! More than infuriated.
This is the only way to get these fakes to stop….Nam 71/72…
Damnit dude she’s wrong! She admitted it now move on you POS!!!
Something seemed mentally off with her
Us Marines aren’t even allowed to wear cammies out in town
Nothing but the Best, at Waly World….
let her join and the UCMJ will rue her day.
Draft them all.
I love this shit. I just got out a little over a month ago and I’m working at a gas station in WI and just 15 minutes ago I had a guy wearing his dress blue uniform With American legion patches a blue cord which was on the wrong shoulder a full beard long hair he said his MOS was a 68 B which was suposibly a truck mechanic yet when I said that it was a medic he said no they just changed it. He said he has been in for 20 years and he was a staff sergeant yet he was wearing a captin rank! As I began to call him out I reached for my phone to record this and he literally ran out of the store. These fucking punk bitches need a reality check total disrespect to our military, our fallen brothers and our country.
I deployed to Iraq as an Army civilian. We were required to wear the Army uniform as part of the SOFA (Status of Forces Agreement). It blew me away that I was allowed to wear the uniform as a civilian and I always took care to be sure that I wore it properly. I would never dare to claim military honor by wearing it in public now. My dad is a Korean war vet. He was career Army and retired as an E-8. Thank you to all of our military.
Wow, I actually feel kind of bad for her. She showed remorse, she seemed like she honestly didn’t know. I understand why he could be upset, but she was not impersonating, she was just ignorant in the fact that it isn’t acceptable. His lack of empathy and social recognition are disgusting.
Wearing the uniform was obviously wrong but so was the badgering. Being that she was a civilian she didn’t have to answer to whomever he was. As a military spouse I wish I was in that walmart when this occurred.
Who is he to question her? I thought she was extremely nice about it. I dont think that she meant any harm. But to badger her with questions. .. I think it was and honest mistake. I wouldn’t have been so nice…
He’s a disrespectful ass. That woman just wanted to be closer to her son and is proud of him. I’m sure her son would beat the mess out of him for doing his mother that way. There was a gentler way to handle that.
I did my 6 never was deployed and I still won’t claim to be a vet. But this still makes me sick!
Let them join the dirty dozen and earn there keep, if possible
Robert Knapp, thank you, thank you, thank you.
Stealing valor is very illegal
Dud was a bit of an ass to a old lady… She shouldn’t be wearing it… But I’m not sure that lady was trying to get anything out of it like some of the ass clowns…
Disgusting female. ..
She isn’t doing anything wrong or illegal. She did not try to say she was military. Her son is I just got out Dec. 23 2014. I have no issue with this my wife used to wear my fleece and other cold weather gear. As long as they are not claiming to be military or trying to get special treatment. I say leave them the fuck alone. Shame the true ass hat fuck tards who really are stealing valor. Quit being a dick. Shit stain
