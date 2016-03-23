There is a long-standing adage in combat arms branches that says “you haven’t had a full career until you’ve gotten an Article 15.”
Well, this Vietnam War veteran had his share non-judicial punishments (authorized by Article 15 of UCMJ), racked up 115 confirmed kills and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was also one of the most decorated soldier in American international combat, even eclipsing both Alvin York and Audie Murphy.
Born in the summer of 1938 in South Carolina, Joe Ronnie Hooper was relocated as a child to Moses Lake, Washington.
Originally a Navy man, Hooper first enlisted in December of 1956. He worked in naval aviation, eventually reaching the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class, the equivalent of an Army or Marine corporal (E-4). He was honorably discharged in 1959.
The next year, Hooper enlisted in the US Army as a Private First Class. After graduating Basic Training, he volunteered for Airborne School. From there he did tours of duty in Fort Bragg, Korea and Fort Hood, eventually making his way to Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division.
Now a Staff Sergeant, Hooper requested a tour in Vietnam but was sent to Panama instead as a platoon sergeant. Unable to stay out of trouble while he was there, he was the subject of several Article 15 hearings and was eventually demoted to Corporal. However, he eventually got his Sergeant back and deployed with the 101st to Vietnam in December of 1967, taking on the role of a squad leader.
On February 21st, 1968, Hooper and his company were beginning an assault on an enemy position when they came under fire by everything from machine guns to rockets.
According to his Medal of Honor citation, Hooper’s unit “was assaulting a heavily defended enemy position along a river bank when it encountered a withering hail of fire from rockets, machine guns and automatic weapons. Staff Sergeant Hooper rallied several men and stormed across the river, overrunning several bunkers on the opposite shore.
Thus inspired, the rest of the company moved to the attack. With utter disregard for his own safety, he moved out under the intense fire again and pulled back the wounded, moving them to safety. During this act Hooper was seriously wounded, but he refused medical aid and returned to his men. With the relentless enemy fire disrupting the attack, he single-handedly stormed 3 enemy bunkers, destroying them with hand grenade and rifle fire, and shot 2 enemy soldiers who had attacked and wounded the Chaplain.
Leading his men forward in a sweep of the area, Hooper destroyed three buildings housing enemy riflemen. At this point he was attacked by a North Vietnamese officer whom he fatally wounded with his bayonet. Finding his men under heavy fire from a house to the front, he proceeded alone to the building, killing its occupants with rifle fire and grenades. By now his initial body wound had been compounded by grenade fragments, yet despite the multiple wounds and loss of blood, he continued to lead his men against the intense enemy fire.
As his squad reached the final line of enemy resistance, it received devastating fire from four bunkers in line on its left flank. Hooper gathered several hand grenades and raced down a small trench which ran the length of the bunker line, tossing grenades into each bunker as he passed by, killing all but two of the occupants.
With these positions destroyed, he concentrated on the last bunkers facing his men, destroying the first with an incendiary grenade and neutralizing two more by rifle fire. He then raced across an open field, still under enemy fire, to rescue a wounded man who was trapped in a trench. Upon reaching the man, he was faced by an armed enemy soldier whom he killed with a pistol. Moving his comrade to safety and returning to his men, he neutralized the final pocket of enemy resistance by fatally wounding three North Vietnamese officers with rifle fire. Hooper then established a final line and reorganized his men, not accepting (medical) treatment until this was accomplished and not consenting to evacuation until the following morning.”
While he was discharged from the Infantry upon his return from Vietnam in 1968, he managed to re-enlist and serve as a Public Affairs specialist until President Richard Nixon awarded him the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1969.
Hooper eventually managed to finagle his way back into the Infantry, serving a second tour in Vietnam as a pathfinder with the 101st Airborne. By 1970, he had been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, though he was discharged from an active commission shortly after due to inadequate educational requirements.
Discharged and a little sour about it, Hooper managed to retain his commission in the Army Reserve’s 12th Special Forces Group before being transferred to a training unit. Though he was eventually promoted to Captain, he was discharged a final time in 1978 after a spotty drill record.
Much like the war he fought in, Hooper is not as well known as other Medal of Honor recipients of his stature. According to accounts, he was a likeable guy who partied hard, drank a lot and related to veterans. However, he was allegedly rather troubled by America’s treatment of soldiers and attitudes towards the war in general.
He was found dead in a hotel room in Kentucky on May 5, 1979, having suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in his sleep. He was 40 years old.
In addition to the Medal of Honor, Hooper was also awarded two Silver Stars, 6 Bronze Stars with “V” Devices, an Air Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and 8 Purple Hearts.
Chesty Puller, great Marine General, once said, ” Take me to the brig, I want to see some real Marines”.
One correction…
My uncle was his platoon sargeant when they conducted the attack. He killed the officer with his Bowe knife that he threw an stuck in his back as he ran away an when asked why he said “he always wanted to do that.” Also his wound suffered in the begining was a gunshot to the testicles.
How is it that an orginization that professes to be associated with the military does not know that there is no such award as The Congressiona Medal of Honor? Have you ever viewed the awards chart in an orderly room? Congress has nothing to do with any military award.
He has a lot of awards but I believe this guy has him beat, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_L._Howard
Joe hooper and I soldiered together with B co.1st 508inf.82nd.airborne at ft.Bragg in 66.Joe and I partied as often as we could neither of us were the best garrison soldiers.i was back to duty after being wounded while with the 173rd.airborne,Joe was like a sponge soaking up every bit of knowledge I had on our enemy and all the tricks of our trade I had learned.joe kept requesting transfers to any airborne unit in Vietnam,their was only two,Joe finally got his wish shortly after my discharge.The next time I heard of Joe I was watching the tonight show and Ed mcMann told Jonny Carson that the newest recipient of the cmh was in the audience I looked up and it was Joe Hooper I couldn’t believe it but I knew if anyone would get that medal it would be my pal Joe Hooper,rest in peace pal till we meet again.p.s. Itll be your turn to buy. Sgt. Larry USA ret.
Not to take anything away from hero Joe Hooper, you cannot qualify the statement “He was also one of the most decorated soldier in American international combat, even eclipsing both Alvin York and Audie Murphy.” There is no qualifier on which awards outweigh others, and you leave out a number of other servicemembers that you likely dont have enough depth in the history of the US military to compare them to. How would one event calculate, is two Silver Stars more valuable than a Distinguished Service Cross? Which do you say is most decorated between one with a MOH and a SS, or another with two DSCs? I guess you could try and come up with your own measurement, but it would not be valid. I suggest you stick with more definiative terms, I think we both could agree that Joe Hooper was a highly decorated combat soldier of the Vietnam War.
Except he didn’t “eclipse” Murphy, who one-upped Hooper by a DSC, 3 French Croix de Guerre and a Belgium Croix de Guerre.
Gayle He was a hero , but he didn’t like the way the government treated vets? So they released him because of a spotty drill record????? He told the truth, vets still die waiting for medical help. His country betrayed him, like so many others, Just ask those at Benghazi ? Gayle
Roy Benavidez…another name we should remember..
Damn straight,St.Major B.was one hell of a MAN…………
Damn auto correct….*Sgt.
And actually it should be Com.Sgt. Major
Had the true Honor of meeting him while I was in..
All this pissing and moaning about what the MOH is called. How many have you folks on this page have recieved the Honor? Not me. Honor the Men who recieved it. Case closed. 69-70
My first Art 15 was in korea–1963 for watching, but not halting, a fight as CQ–The Commander suspended it on condition—My second Art 15 was in 1966 over a scuffle with criminal MP’s at Nha Trang, Vietnam where I was enjoying an overnight pass from Phan Thiet–it cost me my E-6 stripe before I sewed it on–REVOKED for injuring an out of control MP. The Provost at Nha Trang and his MP’s were under Congressional investigation for abusing out of area GI’s. However, the PM insisted I be punished–thus the Art 15 back north at An Khe.
Hooper earned his medal in the City of Hue. Along the perfume river. February 1968. After being wounded, he immediately went back into action!
I may be wrong but there was another more decorated than he is
How’d he get an Air Medal?
Adding the word “Congressional” to the actual name of “Medal of Honor” is an insult to all servicemen and service women everywhere. Congress had nothing to do with any of the recipients’ actions. The true name of this medal is “Medal of Honor”.
A fire that burns the hottest burns the quickest. Even with his ups and downs in his career and UCMJ actions he still managed to earn both an Army and Navy good conduct medal. Along with his MOH and other awards. See this link for more info. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Hooper_%28Medal_of_Honor%29. I think the author of this article did a fine job or recognizing this american hero. All the nit picking of the CMH or MOH is just tediousness. I have known it refered to as both. Either one still inspires awe in me when I read about an awardee who has earned one. I am always humbled by their courage and gallantry. Being a witness to an awardees actions must be akin to watching a star go super nova seeing time stand still in the process of the ensuing action. Pretty breath taking I’ll warrant.
Check out SSG Frank Miller CMH, SOG.