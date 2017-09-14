The monument to the man who wrote the “Star Spangled Banner” was desecrated on the 203rd anniversary of the the battle that inspired its writing.

Francis Scott Key’s monument in Baltimore, Maryland was defaced with red paint and the words “Racist Anthem” and “Slave Owner” on Wednesday.

Key was inspired to write the anthem on September 13-14, 1814 during the Battle of For McHenry at Baltimore’s Fort Henry during the War of 1812.

According to the Associated Press, the seldom-sung third verse was written on the ground in from of the monument.

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.” Many believe it refers to slaves who fought for the British.

Police said they plan to prosecute whoever did it.

