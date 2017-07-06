Social engineering strikes again as the US Military postpones allowing transgender people to enlist- all while telling women that they have to “accept” a future where naked men (who identify as women due to gender dysphoria) will shower alongside them.

A last-minute decision in the final days of the Obama administration, the issue of allowing transgender troops to serve openly -even going so far as to offer to pay for gender-reassignment surgery- has been a controversial one, with former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter setting a July 1 deadline for this year, a deadline that has only been recently pushed back six months by current SECDEF James Mattis.

The Pentagon is rather tight-lipped about the policy shift, though new training documents designed to acclimate US troops to transgender servicemembers have already been implemented in the force.

In order to change gender marker, a soldier needs only to fill out some paperwork following a sign-off by a military or civilian healthcare professional, who determines whether or not the transgender person has reached a level of “stability in the preferred gender.” From there, the individual changes items such as birth certificates and passports, similar to changing one’s name in the Armed Forces.

After updating one’s gender marker in DEERS, the transgender soldier must adhere to regulations and standards of the preferred gender. In plain English: If a male decides he is a female and has the paperwork to back him up, he now takes a female PT test, showers in the female showers and sleeps in the female barracks, and vice-versa.

“Following her transition from male to female (which did not include sex reassignment surgery) and gender marker change in DEERS, a transgender Soldier begins using female barracks, bathroom and shower facilities,” the training course states. “Because she did not undergo a surgical change, the Soldier still has male genitalia.”

If troops don’t like it, tough. The new training guidelines -acquired by The Federalist– state that the “Soldiers must accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive, and characterized by little or no privacy.”

The change also extends to drug screening, where male and female troops will now have to observe a transgender individual when they take a urinalysis test, regardless of whether or not they have had gender-reassignment surgery.

“Absent an exception to policy, the observer will be the same gender as the Soldier being observed (as reflected by the gender marker in DEERS),” the guidelines state, noting “gender” instead of “sex.”

The changes are sure to spark additional criticism to an armed force that is seemingly rife with grumblings from the ranks about the transition, which many see as a civilian-centric social experiment in an occupation that should be predominantly focused on fighting -and winning- wars.

