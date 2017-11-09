Fort Bragg officials issued a warning on Thursday, about former Lt. Col. Anna Heres, who is reportedly armed and dangerous and expressed “homicidal intentions.”

Womack Army Medical Center issued the BOLO, or “be on the lookout” order on Friday for Anna Heres, 50, who was an Army lieutenant colonel.

Fliers were posted on the military installation Thursday warning the 50-year-old could attempt to enter the base and should be considered “armed and dangerous,”

Heres has been barred from Fort Bragg, and officials said she could try to enter the base through “deceptive means,” according to a post on social media that was confirmed by Fort Bragg officials.

Heres was “recently separated from the military against her will and expressed homicidal intentions as an active shooter against Womack (Army Medical Center) and (Warrior Transition Battalion) staff.

Fort Bragg officials said that while Heres threatened certain individuals on post, they did not believe she was a threat to the general public or to Fort Bragg as a whole.

Heres is reportedly a former New York State Corrections officer and is “familiar with weapons,” according to local news.

Officials said the BOLO alert was issued to warn access control guards to make sure Heres does not return to Fort Bragg. Officials said they know where Heres is but could not discuss it.

Heres is described as a black female, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a silver 2009 BMW 328i with a New York license plate that reads “FZK-5156.”

Anyone who sees Heres is asked to call 911.