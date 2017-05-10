Law enforcement officials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are likely re-evaluating their tactical and public relations techniques after a video released of their active shooter response came out less “Call of Duty” and more “Keystone Cops.”

The video -which was filmed during an exercise at Fort Bragg’s Robinson Health Clinic on the 4th of May- depicts a “stack” of law enforcement officers clumsily moving about the clinic with training pistols, muffin tops over their gun belts and a tiny ballistic shield.

In a scenario that made airsofters look more professional, the officers shuffled through the halls of the clinic, attempting to clear wide spaces and navigate the facility, flagging each other with their weapons and (at least three of them, anyway) waving their pistols about with fingers seemingly welded to their triggers.

Don’t get me wrong- as an urban combat alumni and someone who taught/trained with military, law enforcement and civilians in clearing small spaces during an active shooter scenario, fighting unknown variables in a civilian setting is not only a challenge, but something rarely taught well to civilian law enforcement agencies, who often neither have the time nor resources to get such training done properly. Much like the “weapons familiarization” courses in the military, the active shooter drill is often one of the most wide-ranging of tactical shooting courses in terms of quality and doesn’t always lead to proper concept grasp by the pupil, who is then expected to train members of his unit/agency. Just because you were taught it, doesn’t always mean you get it.

That said, these guys are at Fort Bragg, which is home to a myriad of Special Operations forces, including the 3rd Special Forces Group and, I don’t know, the greatest special operations unit in the world.

Despite such overwhelming resources, the LE side at Bragg magically ends up with a group that can be hilariously compared to the SulSa Do Corps martial arts shooting program, which made its rounds on the internet last year.

Make no mistake- I have overwhelming respect for what these people do and understand that good training can be hard to come by, let alone administered to everyone. However, aside from (presumably) not reaching out to better organizations to train them these guys made two critical mistakes in this video- rampant lack of firearms safety and..well, making this video available for public release.

Lessons learned, I suppose. That’s what After Action Reports are for.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.