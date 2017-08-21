I have partnered with Dollar Shave Club to tell you about my experience with their razor blades, shaving supplies, and amazing Shave Butter and tell you how easy it is to subscribe. The Dollar Shave Club hired us to review a special $5 starter kit package for the Popular Military audience.
For those who have served in the military they know what it is like to have a superior that expects your face to be as shiny as their bald head every morning.
“Ran out of razor blades” and “my spouse forgot to buy them at the store” are excuses, but not any that will get a service member out of trouble.
Don’t worry! I have your problem solved.
Over my time in the military I have tried about every type of razor, from to low-end disposables, to the overpriced razors I have to wait for a store employee to unlock just so I can purchase, and I’ve honestly never been satisfied.
Last week, I subscribed as a new Dollar Shave Club member and received my first month for $5, which was great because I am naturally a skeptic –one who doesn’t like to spend too much money before trying. After only paying five dollars ($15 dollar value) with FREE shipping and handling, my Executive Razor package arrived with a full cassette of 4 razor cartridges, a surprisingly high quality razor handle, and a tube of Dr. Carver’s Shave Butter.
As I was sorting through my new shaving products –feeling elated as if I received a gift from someone in the mail- my eyes were first drawn to how nice the shaving handle looked. I was in disbelief that I had only spent five dollars for such a high-quality shaving set up that I had to spend four times more on in the past.
Excited as I was, there was no way I was waiting until morning for a fresh shave so I clicked my razor handle into one of my new six-blade razors and realized, in my haste, I had forgotten to open the Shave Butter.
Dr. Carver’s Shave Butter was something new to me, being a person who was used to clunky metal cans filled with foam. I was used to covering my face in foam until I looked like Santa Claus, thinking that was necessary for a clean shave, well, until now.
The Shave Butter is a shaving cream alternative that is not a foam or a gel, but it works better than both with no need to constantly rinse the blade or clean up a mess afterward. At first, I thought the bottle seemed small for a month, but I realized it doesn’t take a whole lot to properly lube your face for a clean shave.
As I began to start shaving away my facial hair with ease I realized how much easier it was to shave, even in the troublesome spots.
After finishing with a fresh feeling face I knew the experience was too good to keep to myself. Do yourself a favor take the hassle out of shaving, which for some in the military you may have another 20 years or so of daily shaving. There is no need for trips to the store or spending too much.
For a limited time, you can get Dollar Shave Club’s $5 1st month subscription –like I did- when you sign up. They also have a variety of high-quality grooming products in addition to their razor and amazing Shave Butter.
While this was my experience as a male, Dollar Shave Club’s products don’t discriminate and work just as well for the ladies!
