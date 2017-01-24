Some service members have taken the initiative to replace the photos for the POTUS and the SECDEF on their unit’s chain of command walls.

It appears that several installations have failed to meet federal policy which requires all former POTUS portraits in court houses, post offices, government buildings and military installations to be removed by 12:01 p.m. on Friday, January 20th.

The process is spelled out in the policies of the General Services Administration, requiring that all portraits of former presidents be “respectfully disposed of,” said Karen Collins, a spokeswoman for the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa to the Tampa Bay Times.

Official photos of the President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis should have been disseminated to these locations for updating.

The frames “will be left blank until we receive the replacements from the Government Printing Office, which is responsible for printing the new presidential portraits,” said Shayna Rodriguez, another Haley VA spokeswoman.

But some military locations have refused to wait by using place holders that are less than official and sometimes humorous for the mean time.

Here are some examples:

There are also reports of the official photos being updated properly:

Chain of Command at the barracks. Ahhh #myboss pic.twitter.com/RvnH7V7hqv — Pv2 SawyBean (@sabean6) January 21, 2017

