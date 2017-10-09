Miles Teller is preparing for the upcoming release of a U.S. military war veteran integration into society themed film on October 27.

Teller attended the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto which brought together 550 wounded military competitors from 17 countries.

DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Miles Teller portrays Adam Schumann after his return from a 15-month tour in the Iraq war in 2008. Schumann served as an Army infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment during their deployment to Iraq in January 2007 as part of “The Surge” campaign.

While attending the Invictus Games in London they attended the Wheelchair Basketball Finals, where they were seated with the Joe and Jill Biden. Miles and Adam also had the opportunity to present an award at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, according to a press release from the movie’s production team.

The drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author David Finkel. Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay of American Sniper, is making his directorial debut with Thank You for Your Service. Hall received an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay for Warner Bros.’ “American Sniper.” Universal studios has given “Thank You For Your Service” an award season release date of Oct. 27th.

The cast includes Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer Omar, Dorsey, and Jayson Warner Smith.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.