The staring actor for the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder film titled “Thank You For Your Service” was arrested Sunday for public intoxication in San Diego.

The movie, based on the book by Washington Post staff writer David Finkel, takes a look at how PTSD affects American servicemen and women returning home from war.

Miles Teller, in his own defense, offered his fans on Twitter a different account of events tweeting, “Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.” His follow-on tweet reads, “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

According to TMZ, which first reported Teller’s arrest, police approached Teller, 30, and his friends early Sunday morning after Teller appeared to struggle to stand.

The officer reportedly offered to take Teller to a detox center, but the actor refused.

Teller was subsequently arrested for public intoxication and eventually released, according to police.

CNN reports representatives for the actor could not be reached for comment.

“Thank You For Your Service,” is a sequel to Finkel’s “The Good Soldiers” and focuses on soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment “Rangers” after their deployment to Iraq in 2007.

Dream Works acquired the film production rights from Finkel and brought on Jason Hall, the writer of “American Sniper,” as the director.

The battalion first came under the spotlight when Bradley Manning committed espionage by releasing Apache helicopter footage of the battalion, which has been referred to as “The Incident in New Baghdad,” to Wikileaks.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 27 this year.

