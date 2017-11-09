A New York VFW post memorial was vandalized this week, creating a somber mood in the Fairport area so close to Veteran’s Day.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said sometime between Sunday and Wednesday, a person or group of people vandalized a bronze memorial sculpture at VFW Post 8495.

The monument shows an empty pair of combat boots and a rifle, the standard “combat grave marking.” style of many monuments across the nation.

According to investigators, the rifle was broken off of the statue and stolen.

The lack of respect displayed has the community feeling rather disgusted.

“Especially with veterans day coming up, it represents the fallen soldiers who’ve fought and died for our country,” said Eric Warner, commander of VFW Post 8495. “It makes no sense. Why would you do something like this?”

According to WHAM, empty beer cans and a backpack were found nearby.

From current anti-gun sentiment in the northeast to radical leftist movements and drunk teenagers, the list of potential motives and suspects is long and uncertain.

Other monuments on site include an M-60 tank and UH-1 Huey helicopter, although they were presumably too large to steal.

