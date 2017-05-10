A wellness organization that focuses on meditation teamed up with a French production company to make an awesome video on veteran PTSD awareness.

The video -which is the brainchild of the David Lynch Foundation and French production company Herezie- shows video footage of combat, complete with the audible sounds that accompany the brutality of modern warfare.

However, there is a twist- on double-take, it becomes apparent that the sounds of war weren’t battle noise at all, but things that take place in everyday civilian life.

“Daily sounds can bring veterans right back to war,” the video states.

The David Lynch Foundation utilizes Transcendental Meditation (TM)-based therapy to help individuals coping with trauma find balance in their lives, mainly by delving into the deeper aspects of their subconscious where trauma and other surface issues are not present.

According to their website, Operation Warrior Wellness (OWW), is a division of the David Lynch Foundation and offers the Transcendental Meditation-based Resilient Warrior Program, described as “a simple, easy-to-learn, evidence-based approach to relieving symptoms of PTSD and major depression and developing greater resilience to stress.”

Since 2010, the OWW initiative has reportedly partnered with leading veterans service organizations (such as Army/Marine units and VA medical centers across the country) to deliver the Resilient Warrior Program to veterans, active-duty personnel and military families in need. In addition the initiative has also teamed up with military colleges to create a new generation of more resilient officers.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.