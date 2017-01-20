(This is not a political endorsement. This is the opinion of a combat veteran who feels the US Army was disrespected.)

Multiple news websites published the exact same video to cover Trump’s Inauguration Concert with the headline, “Trump’s Inauguration Concert Was A Train Wreck.”

The most notable to mention are The Daily Beast and MSN, which are both known to be left-of-center to left-leaning when it comes to reporting.

Their reports -which have the exact same script- say that Trump’s concert was a “snoozer” because Obama’s Inauguration concert had performers such as Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and that the best sounding band Trump had was the US Army band.

(The video is below)

So according to these media organizations, Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless America” and the US Army Band performing equates to a “Train Wreck.”

I’m not sure what country they are living in, but maybe this is what Trump means when he says “Make America Great Again.”

Here is the script from these news videos:

US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration concert was a snoozer. The band 3 Doors Down was the main act at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert.” Toby Keith, the Piano Guys, and Lee Greenwood joined them. This is a complete disaster, compared to President Barack Obama’s inauguration concert. He had Josh Groban, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder play for him. The best sounding band of the night was the US Army Band.

While the person in charge of producing that video was likely a 20-something-year-old who recently graduated college (and likely very disappointed with the election results), here are a few things that would have been useful for him/her to know:

The US Army Band is known as “Pershing’s Own,” in honor of Army Chief of Staff General of the Armies John J. “Black Jack” Pershing -the only person to hold this position in American history- who founded the band in 1922.

As a U.S. Army veteran, I take pride in knowing that the Army’s band is the only military band to have participated in a theater of foreign combat operations -earning a battle streamer for their efforts during the Rhineland Campaign during WWII.

So if you think their performance was a “snoozer,’ you can buy yourself a one way ticket to Canada with the countless other celebrities who refused to perform, as you will likely never know the meaning -or mournfully bittersweet tune- of true sacrifice.

