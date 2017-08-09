The Secretary of Defense is not mincing words telling North Korea it’s time to stop its sabre rattling, or it will pay with consequences.

In the past SECDEF Jim Mattis said the United States can respond to North Korea, but concedes military actions will be “tragic on an unbelievable scale.”

“The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Mattis said in a statement referring to the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people,” Mattis said.

He said America’s military will not be outmatched nor would the DPRK stand a chance of winning any conflict.

“The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates,” he added.

Mattis said that although the State Department is working behind the scenes to possibly find a diplomatic solution, the U.S. and its allies have the most “precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth.”

Although both the president and Mattis are choosing strong language over “strategic patience,” according to Reuters, no additional military hardware is moving toward the region.

Secretary of State Tillerson is touring the region with a stop in Guam and told reporters Americans can rest easy knowing conflict is not imminent.

In this decades-long saga with a rouge regime that doesn’t subscribe to society norms, American diplomats have continued to say all options are on the table, and although hope are high for results following new sanctions, the reality is Pyongyang apparently is hedging its bet the U.S. is all talk.

The White House is not amused. Today, Trump advisor Dr. Sebastian Gorka offered a few words of wisdom for the North.

“We’re now a hyperpower,” Gorka tells FOX News, saying Trump’s message to N. Korea is — ‘Don’t Test Us.’”

