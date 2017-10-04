US. Rep. Rob Wittman on Tuesday expressed confidence in President Donald Trump’s new strategy for Afghanistan as the administration sought to assure Congress that it will move the 16-year-old war in the right direction.

“I’m pretty satisfied that they thought this through,” said Wittman, R-Westmoreland, after Defense Secretary James Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford testified before the House Armed Services Committee.

Mattis and Dunford billed the plan as a “conditions-based” strategy, not dependent on a hard timeline for withdrawal of troops. Appearing before both the House and Senate armed services panels, it marked the first time they discussed Trump’s strategy for South Asia in detail.

The House and Senate hearings gave two defense-minded Virginia lawmakers — Wittman and Sen. Tim Kaine — a chance to wade into the weeds of the Afghanistan situation.

Kaine asked about heroin production in Afghanistan, which is a source of financing for the Taliban. Mattis replied that “the poppy is a very hardy crop and doesn’t take a lot of tending,” but the U.S. is looking at refining locations and transportation hubs, aiming to attack the process in a more targeted way.

The senator also asked when Trump will decide whether to close a controversial Taliban office in Qatar. It opened in 2013 to start talks with the Taliban in concert with the Obama administration’s drawdown of forces. Mattis said a decision is imminent.

Wittman, who visited India in August as part of a trip that included stops in Taiwan and South Korea, asked what India could do to root out terrorist safe havens. Mattis said if India and Pakistan could open their borders to trade “it would be a big help throughout the region. Stability can follow economics as much as stability can enable economics.”

Mattis and Dunford said Trump’s new strategy represents the best chance for winning the war, but the U.S. isn’t there yet. More than 3,000 American forces will arrive in the coming months to help train Afghan forces. The trainers will be embedded at the unit level, closer to the front lines, as opposed to the strategic level.

The rules of engagement have also changed, Mattis said. U.S forces no longer have to be in contact with the enemy before opening fire. For example, if enemy forces are assembling and U.S. commanders know they are likely to become a threat, they have the authority to act.

“It used to be we have to basically be in contact with that enemy,” Mattis said.

Wittman later told the Daily Press that he supports the idea of getting U.S. advisers further down the chain to the unit level.

“It gives the Afghans a little more confidence in what they are doing,” he said.

Wittman represents the military-heavy 1st District, which stretches from the Middle Peninsula north to Stafford and Manassas. In talking to constituents, including veterans who had deployed to the region, he had heard that the old rules of engagement were too limiting.

Tuesday wasn’t completely smooth sailing for Mattis and Dunford.

Sen. John McCain, who chairs the Senate armed services panel, said it was “bizarre” that neither man provided written testimony in advance of the hearing.

“We want to be your partners,” McCain said. “But this committee will not be a rubber stamp for any policy or president. We must be well-informed. We must be convinced of the merits of the administration’s actions. And unfortunately, we still have far more questions than answers about this new strategy.”

The Associated Press and The Washington Post contributed to this report.

(c)2017 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.