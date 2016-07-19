Rachel Richardson lost her husband when he was killed in action bravely fighting overseas six years ago.

Richardson was a fire support specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment C Company. He joined the Army in June 2006 and arrived at Fort Campbell in January 2007.

On March 9th, 2010, SGT Jonathan “Rich” Richardson was killed by a suicide bomber with PFC Jason Kropat in Afghanistan.



His bereaved wife, Rachel, is invited to 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division’s balls every year.

“They are like my family so I love going to talk to my heroes and meet new ones,” she wrote in her video. This year she asked Army Ranger veteran celebrity Mat Best if he would attend the unit’s ball on August 5th and he delivered a timely response.

Rachel Richardson’s invite:

Mat Best wrote, “I was sent an emotional video message asking me to a 101st Airborne Unit Ball from a Gold Star Wife. The amount of people that supported her was truly amazing and compelled me to respond” with the following video response:

