24 hours a day, every day of the year, no matter the circumstance, there will be members of the Army’s 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

This week is one of the reasons why fewer than 20 percent of all volunteers are accepted for training and of those only a fraction pass training to become full-fledged Tomb Guards.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region from 7 p.m. on Monday through 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The forecast predicted rain, sleet, about six to 10 inches of snow and strong wind gusts.

As winter storm Stella continues to bring freezing temperatures down the east coast today, Washington D.C. will remain below freezing and experience wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Without the recognition of their duty that visitors provide on a warm day, the sentinels will do their job no differently -reminding us of the commitment America will make to those who offer the same.

