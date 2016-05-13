A few Marines and the man responsible for saving, harboring, and defending the lone surviving Navy SEAL, Marcus Luttrell, have come forward to contest the movie and book’s portrayal of the events in Afghanistan.
A Newsweek report notes that Mohammad Gulab felt betrayed by Luttrell after the release of the book and film. Gulab claims Luttrell made him many promises, including a green card and a new home, for his support Luttrell’s book.
Lutrell, no-doubted profited from the blockbuster film that earned nearly $155 million at the box office but Lutrell also made an effort to help Gulab financially.
He reportedly raised $30,000 dollars for Gulab, through a fundraiser and sent the money to Afghanistan over a period of three years. But Gulab says he only retained about half of that money because $13,000 actually went to local villagers at Luttrell’s request.
These are three of the most notable claims being contested:
1. The Navy SEALS didn’t die because they spared civilians
Gulab claims the SEALS were spotted by the Taliban as soon as they were inserted via helicopter. The Taliban reportedly went to the location of their insertion the following morning and began tracking their footprints.
“They died because they were easily tracked, quickly outmaneuvered and thoroughly outgunned,” said Gulab.
Gulab claims the locals said the Taliban already knew of the SEALs location and even watched as they interacted with the goat herders they spared.
2. They did not kill 35 Taliban
The Naval Special Warfare estimate that the SEALS killed 35 Taliban during their firefight is one that Gulab “scoffs at,” according to Newsweek.
Gulab does not believe the number was exaggerated, he thinks it was completely fabricated. He claims the local villagers and American military never found any Taliban corpses after combing the mountains.
“Andrew MacMannis, a former Marine Colonel who helped draw up the mission and was on scene during the search and recovery effort for the dead SEALs and other military personnel, says there were no reports of any enemy casualties,” according to Newsweek.
“I’ve been at the location where he was ambushed multiple times. I’ve had Marines wounded there. I’ve been in enough firefights to know that when shit hits the fan, it’s hard to know how many people are shooting at you. [But] there weren’t 35 enemy fighters in all of the Korengal Valley [that day],” said Patrick Kinser, a former Marine infantry officer who participated in Operation Red Wings.
3. Marcus Luttrell did not run out of ammo
In the book, “Lone Survivor,” Luttrell says he fired round after round until he was almost out of ammunition. Gulab contests that account, saying that when he found and rescued Luttrell he still had his combat load, 11 full magazines.
You can read the full Newsweek report here.
yeah not buying it
I ain’t buying it…
It was fabricated. Read Victory Point for the real story (not Hollywood’s)
Pretty big claims to make I’ve seen the real footage on all jazeera and I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t of had his full ammo count
Very Disturbing that These Claims are coming out. I don’t believe him.
Just a pissed of haji that didn’t get his piece of the pie. I know how they are, you could never give them enough money. You give them a hand they want the whole pie.
While I do belive some of the movie took liberties with the story (Hollywood, let’s be real we know this)….I know for a fact there was casulties among the Taliban.
According to one of GITMO prisoners who took part in the attack on the seal team the Taliban was about a company strength and they lost 24 people 3 from Blue on blue.
Also the call made by Murphy is on record.
So is Taliban footage of the firefight and the aftermath.
The the only thing I would wonder about is the eleven full mags, that makes me wonder. Not sure I’d take the word of one Afghanistani over Latrell.
So – the SEALS didn’t fire back?! They were heavily engaged by …. no one? And the SEALs killed …. no one?
Yeeaaah, Riiiiiight, I totally believe them..
no I don’t
This is BS 1st and foremost I am a Marine and it was Army Rangers who rescued Marcus not the Marines and there is a differance
Bill shit….. Throwing dirt on a hero’s name
There’s actual Taliban footage and it seemed pretty intense.
I was there. It wasn’t the marines. It was Seal Team 10 and 8 plus the 160th SOAR… FLAGRANT BULL SHIT….
that asshole gullab is lying bitch
I call bullshit
Given the way the Muslims operate, from their own video and reports from my son a USMC Afghan vet. I cannot see them killing off a group of SEALs and not taking casualties its just not possible.
The only thing that has possible truth to it is that they were seen upon insertion and before they had contact with the goat herders. That is possible. The rest seems like bullshit.
It is true take it from someone who was at the team and still talks to lot of men that were there. They all know Marucs lied and his story changed over 8 times. He did have 11 mags, Murph, Axe, Danny died heroes that day. Marcus hid and let his freinds die he even said so that when Michael was calling out for help he covered his ears. Please dont beilve everything you see in the movies and read in books. Take it from someone who was there talk to the Marines and Rangers that went in after them, talk to the people that were at the team and saw the drone footage and heard the radio calls and the ones that did not come in because Marcus felt he did not need to learn how to use one. Or talk to the spouses that he lied to for the info to write his book and get pictures. Marcus was not great friends with Michael just ask anyone from the team. The only heroes that day were the ones that died fighting to try to survive. Talk to the widows, teammates and family members before you discount this because it has been a long time coming and we all knew the truth all along. He has no friends from the team but a few because everyone questioned him and he would shun those out that questioned him on the truth. He made millions off our friends blood and he will answer for that. Also there were not 35 enemy fighters that day, and during training they were discovered by the fake enemy and hit hard for it and then they went and did the same thing in combat!
Sounds like a lot of “sour grapes” to me. Or; he’s trying to save his head from the Taliban.
I have met Marcus, personally heard his account of this story, and have friends that I trust with my life who have served with him… I believe him. This story is garbage and slanderous.
They knew they were coming!!! What does that say? I believe our soldier. More Seals have been killed during this Obama regime that any peace time in history.
It appears to me that this article is written for a media whore based solely to discredit, humiliate or embarrass the military. Fuckin assholes
Bullshit. This directly conflicts with previous interviews he had. He’s turned down the offer to move to Texas twice.
Sounds like bullshit – somebody didn’t get a big enough cut of the media money-Taliban Supermen – I stand with Marcus
This article is a liberal POS… Lies… Not buying it at all
Lol written by “staff writer”
I believe number two, that Luttrel didn’t know the exact number of fighters were shooting at him. Muslim fighters always remove their dead immediately for burial. Naval Special Warfare claimed there were 35 enemy killed. Gulab says they were “thoroughly outgunned” which means there were a lot of them shooting at them. Luttrell said he was almost out of ammunition. So, he did have some ammo on him. Really, the more you do for this country, the more you get discreditted and punished. No good deed goes unpunished. Newsweek is just another rag that is trying to descredit our military.
No one knows what really happened. Even though this story seems like trash we don’t know what happened. But, I have one thing to say, say this story were true and Marcus hid, wouldn’t you guys do the same. But, also this story can be fake because he might just be upset because he didn’t get what he wanted, so he put some hate on Marcus. At the end of the day, Marcus is a war hero he risked his life for our nation. You guys should be grateful. All I’m saying is be grateful, but no one knows what really happened.
Thank you Marcus for your service. God Bless