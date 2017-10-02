The self proclaimed “King of Instagram,” Dan Bilzerian has come under fire from military veterans after he filmed himself fleeing the Route 91 festival while it was under attack.

Bilzerian was watching the performance back stage when the concert came under fire. Instead of carrying one of the wounded with him as he ran from the fire, he mentions leaving a woman after watching her get shot.

Marine Corps sniper veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, Dakota Meyer, was quick to notice Bilzerian’s lack of courage.

“This is why children shouldn’t classify heroes by their followers or their photos. Dan Bilzerian this is what kills me about people like you. Always playing “operator dress up” and so so tough when the cameras are on. A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming[.] that’s not what operators do. Please stop trying to be someone your not. People are dying, you’re running away not helping them and pretending it’s worthy of a video is disgusting,” Meyer said on Twitter.

‘Holy f***, a girl just got shot in the f***ing head,’ Bilzerian says as he runs away. ‘This is so f***ing crazy.’

Bilzerian is a poker player who failed at becoming a Navy SEAL but portrays himself as a womanizing military “operator” on his social media. He known for his “Special Forces” styled beard, military fatigue-styled pants and combat boots.

Some have come to the defense of Bilzerian saying that “people can’t survive gunshot wounds to the head” and that “he returned to help.” But photos are beginning to surface of many civilians who carried victims to cover and rendered aid -even to those with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Two of those heroes are Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson who stayed all night to assist the evacuation of victims. While Goguen was able to help many, he said at least three of the people he attempted to rescue did not survive.

Meyer is the second youngest, living Medal of Honor recipient. He earned the medal for his action during the Battle of Ganjgal in 2009 in Afghanistan.

While Meyer has been in the public spotlight, he has always veered away from the “cliche” military appearance. He points out how Bilzerian is idolized for his lack of morals and debauchery but has no legitimate reason to be idolized as a hero.

Bilzerian entered the Navy SEAL training program in 2000 but failed to graduate despite several attempts. He was reportedly dropped from the program for a ‘safety violation on the shooting range’.

More of Bilzerian’s video recordings from the festival:



