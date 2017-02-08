A former U.S. Marine veteran who was working as a security specialist in Iraq was told he had to leave Iraq after uploading a video on Facebook.

The video described a conversation he had with Iraqis about what they believed would be the locals response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

In the video, which has been seen more than 42 million times, Steven Gern explained how an American would be treated in the countries that Trump included in his temporary travel ban.

“I work currently in Iraq, which is one of the countries that’s on the list. Obviously, in the United States, a lot is going on – and over here, this is a lot going on, as well, just a lot of things y’all don’t see.

The other morning, we were having a discussion on the executive order, and a lot of the Iraqis showed their displeasure in this executive order, and why they feel like they’ve been betrayed by the United States…

So, I listened to what they had to say, and after they were done yelling and screaming about their opinion on things, I asked a simple question, and I got an answer to that simple question, and I got it without hesitation. My simple questions was, ‘As an American, if I went out in town right now, would I be welcome?’

They answered me, and said, ‘Absolutely not, you would not be welcome.’ And I said, ‘Okay, what would happen if I went in town?’

They said the locals would snatch me up and kill me within an hour. I would be tortured first, and after they were done torturing me, I would probably be beheaded. It would go on video for everybody to see as an example.

The point I’m trying to make is – this is the local populace that would do this. This isn’t ISIS. This isn’t al-Qaeda. So, my question to them was pretty simple after that.

If you would do this to me, in your country, why would I let you in my country? All this means to me is that if you had the opportunity to take the life of an American, you would do it.

Maybe that’s something y’all need to think about back there. If this is the way some of these cultures feel… about Americans, why would you be so naive to believe that, if they came to the United States, they would do anything any different than what they would do right here in their own country”

I’m just trying to inform you about what’s actually happening on the ground in one of the ‘banned countries’ – something you should probably think about. I can’t go out in town here. Why should they go out in town in my country?”