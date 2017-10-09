The man who shoots himself in order to raise awareness for veterans is -you guessed it- a total crayon eater.

The veteran best known for going through a lot of body armor plates due to self-inflicted gunshots was recently spotted on his YouTube channel, this time cradling a baby and eating crayons.

Karl Klimes of MooLon Labe Home For Veterans and Semper Fi Farms generally gets more notoriety for his human testing Infidel Body Armor- an eccentric daredevil effort to create homes for struggling veterans.

However, Klimes has a softer side, in the form of a new baby named Laniakea. Taped by who can be presumed to be his wife, Klimes cradled the newborn at the hospital and complained about being hungry.

Knowing the way to his Marine heart, she presented him with two crayons for consumption.

After promptly eating half of them, Klimes complained about tooth pain and went back to sleep with his bundle of joy.

Shine on, you crazy, crayon eating diamond.

For those who were wondering, his newborn daughter’s name means “immeasurable heaven” in Hawaiian and is incidentally the name of the galaxy supercluster that is home to the Milky way, our Solar System and (of course) Earth.

