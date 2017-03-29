A Marine assigned to New River Air Station was charged for killing a high school student at a bus stop on Monday morning.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Block was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony passing a stopped school bus causing death, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol says the stop arm on the school bus was extended but Block failed to stop his vehcile.

Block was arrested by state troopers Tuesday afternoon and posted bond.

27-year-old Block was expected to make a first court appearance Wednesday morning but his attorney said they chose not to appear -waiving Block’s first court appearance.

The victim, David Palacio, was struck when he crossed the road around 6:40 a.m. Monday in front of his house to catch his school bus, according to WITN. He died at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

The 16-year-old was a student at Dixon High School, which is 11 miles south of Marine Corps Air Station New River.

“It happens far too much than we’d like to see,” 1st. Sgt. David Oglesby told WITN. “Many incidents like this morning could result in tragedy. We routinely get, just reported to our office, about three to five per week where people are not stopping for stopped school buses throughout the county.”