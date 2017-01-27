US Marines stationed at Okinawa attempted to soothe the rage of locals who don’t want them there by performing a “Love Dance” from a popular Japanese TV show.

The bizarre attempt at “hearts and minds” comes after Japan’s Supreme Court hindered local efforts to kick the Americans off of Okinawa, ruling in favor to simply relocate the base to another part of the island.

The Marines’ response to poor rapport regarding their own unwelcome presence? A brief rendition of the Koi Dance (“koi” means “love” in Japanese) from the popular Japanese TV show We Married as a Job.

The footage was uploaded to the USMC’s Japanese-language Twitter account earlier today and received over 15,000 reposts and 20,000 likes.

A bold move that paid off, the video received positive reviews from Japanese nationals.

“The USA always protects Japan,” one user wrote. “Thank you.”

“This is so cute!” another replied.

Interestingly enough, the dance in question was also performed by Santa suit-wearing Japanese Ambassador Caroline Kennedy during the Christmas holiday of 2016.

The US military is very unpopular with many Okinawa residents due to a rash of sexual assaults and other crimes committed by US troops over the years, as well as aircraft crashes that include the December loss of an MV-22 Osprey.

