As America sits on the brink of entering into military engagement with North Korea -with the possibility of using nuclear weapons- it is important to remember this is not the first time.

The ‘Forgotten War” is not all forgotten from Americans’ minds but some details are. The uglier parts of American history tend to be easier to forget.

67 years ago, during the Korean War a similar decision to Trump’s decision to consider the use of nuclear weapons was made by President Truman. During a press conference in late November of 1950, he stated using nuclear weapons was “always [under] active consideration.”

By 1951, the United States had formulated Operation Hudson Harbor to create a rehearsed plan for U.S. Air Force B-29 bombers to conduct nuclear bombing runs from Okinawa to North Korea.

Due to the inability to effectively locate large masses of enemy infantry troops in a timely manner, the plan was deemed ineffective. Even though the United States never deployed nuclear weapons over North Korea, the USAF aerial bombing campaign was able to level almost every structure in the country.

The campaign dropped more tons of bombs over North Korea than the entire Pacific campaign of WWII. The previous bombing campaigns over Germany and Japan during WWII had the same objective of destroying war infrastructure and destroying the will to fight but reports from the ground claim the campaign in North Korea delivered close to total destruction.

North Korea lacked any air defense, forcing them to move completely underground -building schools, factories, and government offices throughout a complex system of underground tunnels.

USAF records indicate that pilots had trouble finding any targets left to use their bombs on. By the end of the campaign bombs were used to destroy targets as small as foot bridges and others were just dropped into the sea.