(Travis AFB, CA) Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday in a pond on an Air Force golf course in Vacaville.

The dead man, who was in his 50s, has not been identified. The man’s was found about 1 p.m. at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course, 5601 Meridian Road.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department, the investigating agency in the case, has determined that the man did not die from foul play. Officials are trying to determine if the man died from accidental drowning or if he suffered a medical problem near the water.

The golf course is operated by the 60th Force Support Squadron at Travis Air Force Base. Base personnel also responded to the incident at the course, which is 4 miles from the base.

