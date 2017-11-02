A man suspected of murdering a Washington-based soldier outside a Tacoma nightclub has been arrested.

Marshall Marion Wilson, 34, was booked just shy of 10 PM last night in connection with the fatal shooting of Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier Daquan Foster, who was slain in the parking lot of the Latitude 84 nightclub.

Tacoma police had offered a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Foster was reportedly walking out of the club with his wife in the early Sunday morning hours when he was confronted by Wilson. After exchanging words with the couple, the gunman reportedly opened fire, wounding the 22-year-old soldier and his wife.

“The suspect displayed a handgun and fired several shots at the victim and his wife as they ran away,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Foster was pronounced dead at the hospital. The New York Native leaves behind his wounded wife (whom Facebook users report was shot in the head but will survive) and a child.

Wilson is being held by the Tacoma Police Department on charges of Second-Degree Murder.

Foster was serving in the Army as a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) and came from a lineage of military service to the United States. His grandfather served in the Vietnam War and his great grandfather served in the Army during WWII.

According to Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s list of “off-limit areas and establishments,” service members have been banned from the Latitude 84 Sport Bar and Grill since 2014.

A video posted on YouTube in 2013 offers a glimpse of the establishment during business hours.

