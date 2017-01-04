An Alabama man is behind bars after reportedly spray-painting death threats outside government buildings in Montgomery before firing a shotgun outside of Maxwell Air Force Base and inciting a 12-hour police standoff.

28-year-old Montgomery resident Matthew Shashy was arrested Wednesday, having been charged with three counts of making terrorist threats and was ordered to be held on $45,000 bond.

Montgomery Police claim Shashy spray painted “anti-government” graffiti on the street outside of the Alabama Capitol building.

He is also accused of painting “Kill the Zionist, Slavers, Secrety Society, Secret Police and Extortionists” outside of Montgomery PD headquarters on the same day.

Not quite satisfied with his personal crusade, Shashy fired three rounds from a shotgun towards the front entrance of Maxwell AFB, having also been accused of painting “KILL THE SLAVERS” outside of one of the entrances to the base.

“Security Forces Defenders observed shots being fired at the intersection of Day Street and Airbase Blvd,” Maxwell AFB noted in a Facebook post. “No one was injured. The Montgomery Police Department, in cooperation with the 42 SFS, is investigating the shooting.”

According to The Montgomery Advertiser, Shashy was arrested this morning after he began a 12-hour standoff with police at his residence on Tuesday night.

Shashy reportedly refused to leave the home, and was aided by family members who talked with negotiators over the phone.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange extended his thanks to the community and Shashy’s relatives during a press conference on Wednesday.

“This was textbook police work from the beginning and we were successful because of the work from our community of seeing something and saying something,” Strange said.

Authorities currently believe that the entire incident was one large isolated event that is not linked to any criminal or terror group.

Federal agencies are continuing to conduct investigations.

