A Connecticut man was arrested in connection with a break-in and auto theft at a Maryland Army Career Center on March 2.

Prince George’s County Police report that Kyle Pedigo was arrested Wednesday while he was trying to break into a pool and spa company.

Pedigo was wanted for the break in of an Oxon Hill Army Career Center, where he stole a US Army dress uniform and a government-owned car. The FBI became involved due to the nature of the crime.

PGPD report that the car and uniform items were recovered in Connecticut at the time of Pedigo’s arrest and that Pedigo was not wearing the uniform when he was taken into custody.

According to Fox Baltimore, Pedigo now faces charges in two states, including felony theft.

