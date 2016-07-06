YouTube fitness advisor and supposed deep-cover CIA operative Jason Blaha (aka Jason Bluha) is reportedly stockpiling weapons and ammunition after claiming to have been threatened by veterans on the internet in response to his claims of service.
Jason Blaha, most known for being a Fitness guru on YouTube, has allegedly gone to the Houston FBI Cybercrime department following threats from internet “trolls”, who released private contact information concerning himself and those close to him. In addition, they reportedly have made threats to “test Jason’s tactical skills,” allegedly planning to ambush him as he leaves the gym.
According to a message forwarded to Popular Military, that was written by someone (whose name has been withheld) close to Blaha, the YouTube figure has “been building battle rifles and handloading again” and warned a Popular Military writer on his personal Facebook page that there is a “slight chance that Jason himself might completely come unglued and do something he perceives will keep his family and loved ones safe.” The message continued to say Blaha has been back in the US for “only a year” and has “purchased a small arsenal” of rifles and “enhanced plate carriers.”
The threatening message comes on the heels of a previously-written “Stolen Valor” video article published by Popular Military, which spotlighted Blaha making claims of being a CIA mercenary-hitman before telling veterans to “go f*** yourself” and to “come get me” after he was called out. Blaha also claimed that his NICS background checks come back faster than normal people because he “has a file at the FBI.”
After informing this publication -through dozens of phone calls to various departments within the company- that he was receiving death threats on his life, Popular Military pulled the article and closed the matter.
According to the message we received, people “published private contact details and addresses of his 18 year old niece, his girlfriend’s parents house and his address.” The author of the message went on to claim that Blaha’s father was a “Green Beret” who served in Vietnam and is “not too happy about the attention on Jason and its effect on his granddaughter.”
On June 19th, Blaha took to YouTube again (receiving over 17k views), claiming that the published piece was a “smear article” that was “sponsored and paid for” by an individual, allegedly costing anywhere between $5,500-8,000.
For the record, Popular Military is not -nor has it ever been- in the business of writing sponsored “smear articles” and simply found the curious case of Jason Blaha after searching for “stolen valor” material. While it is true we will write “sponsored content” for products or services, writing smear articles is not a service currently provided.
In light of a what appears to be a threat made against one of our writers (and possibly the staff as a whole at Popular Military), the received message was submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF for further investigation.
© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
Good. I’ve been following Blaha for a bit, and his outrageous claims. And I’ve noticed his understanding of law is pisspoor. I’ve compared it to soveriegn citizens and their ridiculous understanding of law. He believes that saying “in my honestly held opinion” or “it’s just stories” is enough for whatever he says next to not be liable to prosecution. He also seems to be under the impression that making implicit, vaguely veiled death threats isn’t against the law, and only explicit threats are. He did that with Layne Norton, the man he falsely accuses of sponsoring the first Popular Military article. He threatened his family saying, “if I get deported, I wll have to take out his family.” But he and his girlfriend, [name withheld], do not consider that a threat, but a “conditional statement”. Similarly, saying “slight chance that Jason himself might completely come unglued and do something he perceives will keep his family and loved ones safe”, they think it doesn’t count as a threat, that they have plausible deniability because it is a veiled threat and they don’t literally say “I will kill you”. They’re tools and they need to learn how the real world works. Making veiled threats doesn’t make their problems go away, it doesn’t make people forget or forgive for falsely claiming you served “Uncle Sam” and “fought for your country”, it doesn’t scare people, it makes people resent them even more.
lol
Good on you for not backing down to the “illuminati teenage high school assassin, loaned to the CIA on weekends.”
Let it also be known that his FEMALE GF(Mooncookie also known as Moonwhore) is also known to be a whore crack addict who prostitutes herself on Backpage for $60 confirmed FS CIM. She as well as blaha have been plastering their bullshit all over the internet now and threatening anyone who would dare question their past or claims. Just to name an example. A guy tries to befriend her on facebook and gets “reported” for stalking and Moonwhore then proceeds to harass that guys girlfriend. Also she was responsible for impersonating a lawyer and getting the first articled taken down. Such impersonation is a federal offense and she who claims to be a successful graduate from the online University of Phoniex(LMFAO) should know better.
TL:DR She deserves as much hate if not EVEN more for supporting a confirmed psychopath such as blaha.
Wow what a nutjob
This man is a nutcase. No respect for those who disrespect our veterans and threaten wives and children.
Jason Blaha is a disgusting human being.
Everything that idiot says is a lie.
He’s also completely and totally delusional.
He’s 5’9 215 pounds and looks like he’s never lifted a weight in his life. Yet he tells his viewers that “he’s bigger than Rich Piana”…. Yeah and I’m the Pope!
He also thinks he’s a firearms expert and the way he waves a loaded handgun around on YouTube is just sickening. I’ve been a firearms instructor for more than forty years and what I’ve seen what he passes off as firearms safety instruction make my blood boil.
This Jason Blaha guy is an incompetent fool and should not be allowed to teach anything on YouTube or elsewhere for that matter.