A 35-year-old man accused of robbing a Navy Federal Credit Union with his kidnapped Uber driver has been identified.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Enrique Antonio Gamez, 35, was arrested Monday night by Miami Beach police after robbing the credit union in Miami.

The Uber driver, hired by Gamez, was allegedly forced to drive him around during the crime. In an apparent plea for help, he posted a series of three videos to Facebook of the events.

Uber driver Mike Billy was identified as a Marine veteran by an official Marine Corps photo of him on his Facebook account.

The FBI confirmed that two people were initially taken into custody, but one was released. According to local ABC news, Gamez faces federal charges.

