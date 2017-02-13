One of the most legendary Army leaders during the Vietnam War died over the weekend, a few days before he would have celebrated his 95th birthday.

Retired Lieutenant General Hal Moore passed away at his home in Auburn, Alabama.

Moore, whose book, We Were Soldiers Once…And Young: Ia Drang- The Battle That Changed the War in Vietnam, was eventually dramatized in the 2002 film We Were Soldiers.

Born in Bardstown, Kentucky on February 13, 1922, Moore proudly served in the US military for 32 years before retiring. According to local news outlets, his death was reported in release by Army officials at Fort Benning, Georgia, which is also known as the “home of the infantry.”

In their release Army officials gave a summary of Moore’s actions at the battle of Ia Drang:

“Within 20 minutes of the first shot, the 7th Cavalry, vastly outnumbered, was assaulted by hundreds of enemy furiously determined to overrun it,” the release said. “After a three day bloodbath, the enemy quit the field leaving over six hundred of their dead littering the battleground. Hal was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second highest award for valor, for his actions during the fight. Hal then assumed command of the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division and led it through several major campaigns in 1966 earning another Bronze Star Medal for Valor for carrying wounded to safety under “withering small and automatic weapons fire.”

Moore has long been regarded and cited as a textbook example of US Army leadership, particularly leadership under fire. Prior to Vietnam, Moore graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and commanded a battalion of the then-recently stood-up 11th Air Assault Division.

Moore is reported to have died in his sleep and had previously suffered a stroke.

Moore will be buried at the National Infantry Museum in Fort Benning, Georgia, on Friday, with “absolutely no restrictions on attendance and participation,” according to a Facebook post by Moore’s family. All who wish to attend are welcome to do so.

