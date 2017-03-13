A subsidiary of Univision has openly mocked the US military in a satirical video, implying that the military’s efforts to be more diverse are to recruit as many Americans as possible to become “global imperialist killing machine[s].”

Calling the skit Army Woke, the nearly minute-and-a-half-long video was featured on the social media page of the Fusion network, a left-leaning channel operating under the Spanish-language company, Univision.

In the skit, the “soldiers” lauded recent changes that allow for gender integration, loosening uniform restrictions and other -often controversial- steps to make the military more inclusive to all Americans, all while implying the supposed “greater plan” to turn more of the population into imperialist cannon fodder.

“We don’t want to leave anyone out. Whether you’re a Muslim, trans, bi, female, we will turn you into an instrument of death that will effectively defend the interests of the U.S. elite,” the video said.

One actor throws out a false statistic that “the people killed by bombs we drop are 99% brown” before urging more Muslims to become drone pilots. Later on, another woman claims jets will be painted pink to raise awareness for breast cancer among the very Yemeni women they drop bombs on.

“If we’re gonna be a global imperialist killing machine, we’re gonna be a woke one,” an actor said enthusiastically.

The Facebook comment section of the video was not all that accommodating toward the US military, either.

“The truth is extremely painful when made a joke,” youth counselor Betty Newhard wrote. “Unfortunately I couldn’t stop laughing… Any person still in the military after November 15, 2016, understand this that’s exactly how we see you. Much worse.”

