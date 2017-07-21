His psychopathic behavior dates back to his youth. At 15, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon after police were tipped off to his alleged plot with another classmate to kill people at the school before turning the guns on themselves.

Now the attorney for Justin Walters, 32, says the Fort Drum soldier charged with murder after fatally shooting his wife, Nichole Walters, and Trooper Joel Davis has released a statement blaming the tragedy on the U.S. military.

WHTC News reports Canton, N.Y. based attorney Ed Narrow said, on Tuesday, “Had the military maybe properly addressed the needs of Sgt. [Justin] Walters, this tragedy could’ve been avoided.”

Walters’ mother claims he had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was receiving treatment.

The local news reports Walters, a US Army infantryman, served two combat tours in Afghanistan.

Walters also allegedly shot and injured Rebecca Finkle, who is believed to be a friend of his wife.

