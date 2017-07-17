A Jordanian soldier on Monday received a life sentence in the shooting deaths of three US military trainers at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan last November.

A military court in Jordan sentenced the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, to life in prison with hard labor.

He had pleaded “not guilty,” saying he opened fire because he feared the base was coming under attack.

Tuwayha has said he believed he was complying with rules of engagement. He has said he had “no intention of killing anyone” and felt no resentment toward Americans.

The three US Army Green Berets were killed Nov. 4, as their convoy waited at the base gate.

The victims were 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen of Kirksville, Missouri; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Arizona; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas.

Jordan initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying entry rules, a claim that was later withdrawn.