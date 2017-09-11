White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired back with fury at a House Democrat who called him a “disgrace to the uniform,” stemming from the Chief’s support of ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) act.

Illinois Representative Luis Gutierrez took aim at Kelly over his support of President Trump’s decision to end an Obama-era program that shielded young illegal immigrants from deportation, calling Kelly a “disgrace to the uniform.”

Gutierrez said on Tuesday that Kelly “has no honor and should be drummed out of the White House along with the white supremacists and those enabling the President’s actions by ‘just following orders.’”

In a tactful response to Fox News, Kelly shot back, saying Congress did “nothing” to help the illegals when they had the chance.

“As far as the congressman and other irresponsible members of congress are concerned, they have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility,” Kelly said. “They can call people liars but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say ‘empty barrels make the most noise.’”

He concluded, however, that “The congressman has a right to his opinion.”

The former head of Homeland Security, Kelly noted that not only do federal lawyers deem DACA unconstitutional, the subject of doing away with the executive order from a bygone president is nothing new.

“During my time at DHS – from 20 Jan until this moment – I have met with hundreds of members on both sides of the hill,” he said. My [message] always was ‘I have bought you time to do something on DACA.’ I begged and pleaded with them. They did exactly nothing.”

