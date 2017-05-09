The Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh) released a Russian-language video from Furat Media declaring the group’s successes against Russian forces and showing the beheading of a Russian colonel identified as Evgeny Petrenko.

The 12 minute video shows a man -believed to be Petrenko- dressed in a black jumpsuit kneeling in the desert urging Russian agents to surrender.

The lengthy video repeated the format used in previous hostage executions, including of James Foley and David Haines, showing a prisoner … giving a “confession” under duress, according to the Independent.

During the video, the narrator states, “This idiot believed the promises of his state not to abandon him if he was captured.” Shortly after the statement was made Petrenko is beheaded by his captor.

The Russian defence ministry says about 30 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of the Kremlin’s operation there in September 2015. Petrenko was captured last year and was first featured in an ISIS propaganda video in September 2016. In the video, he is made to address Russian President Vladimir Putin directly and plead for his life.

Video: (September 20, 2016) – “Message from a Russian Intelligence Officer caputred by the Islamic State: To the President of Russia and its people”





