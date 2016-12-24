ISIS Conduct Fake Funeral to Carry out Mosul Bombing Attacks Thursday deadly bombings in eastern Mosul, which were claimed by the ISIS, were carried out using a security loophole as army forces failed to scrutinize a fake funeral organized by group militants, said the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights on Friday, Iraqi News reported.

The attacks in the Kokjali area, which was declared IS-free two months ago, were reportedly carried out with three booby-trapped vehicles driven by ISIS suicide bombers.

They left at least 30 dead, including army soldiers, and 60 wounded, the report continued.

Questions have been raised however how ISIS managed to infiltrate the area, AMN reported.

“The group utilized army forces’ failure to search a fake funeral they set on from the neighboring, ISIS-held al-Quds district,” the commission said in a statement.

(c) 2016 Al-Alam News Network Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).