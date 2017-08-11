** Strong Language Warning **

It’s hard to tell if this Irishman’s screams are out of admiration or hate for a Spanish Air Force F/A-18 fighter jet but one thing is certain, he is clearly excited.

Ger Dooley’s choice of language may seem off to some, however, his passion for these aircraft are obvious as he roars with excitement.

“Yeah, well, now this God darn Spanish F******g b*****d,” he screams.

The fighter jet was taking part in the Bray Air Display, “Ireland’s Biggest Air Festival,” which was held on the 22nd and 23rd of July and featured over 40 aircraft.

The F-18 jet was part of the Spanish Air Force’s demonstration in the coastal town of Bray -just south of Dublin.

