An Iraqi soldier is being hailed as a hero for his actions that would have undoubtedly earned him a Medal of Honor if he were serving in the US military.

He saved his fellow soldiers lives by diverting a suicide bomber’s attack in Mosul by blocking the road with his Humvee. As the suicide bomber came speeding towards the dismounted Iraqi soldiers the soldier backed up his Humvee to block the road, forcing the suicide bomber to stop his vehicle and detonate.