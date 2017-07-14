An Iraqi soldier is being hailed a hero and has earned a field promotion to lieutenant after donning ISIS regalia, infiltrating their ranks, killing six ISIS fighters and subsequently relaying ISIS fighting positions back to his Iraqi chain of command.

Mohammed Qasim, now dubbed the “Lion of Mosul,” carried the valuable Intel back to commanders — who promptly shelled ISIS positions before overwhelming the jihadists in an infantry attack, reports The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reports Iraqi commanders devised a plan for someone to infiltrate the militants, and Qasim, 25, volunteered for the covert mission.

Iraqi leaders tell The Daily Mail they’re proud of Qasim.

“We are all very proud of what this soldier did,” General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi said. “He is a very brave man — he makes us all hold our heads up high.”

According to The Daily Mail, combat was most fierce in the streets of the Old City, with US commanders calling it the most intense seen since the end of the WWII.

In total, The Daily Mail reports, it took more than four months to drive the Islamic extremists from their hideouts in a battle that reduced most of the area to rubble, causing an estimated $1billion in damage.

Iraqi and coalition fighters are now clearing, according to The Daily Mail, the last ISIS fighters from their last remaining positions in the Old City, as well as moving operations to surrounding towns where ISIS still maintains a presence, such as Tal Afar.

Qasim, originally from Basra, in southern Iraq, was fighting with the Iraqi Special Forces Golden Division, trained by the SAS in recent years, according to The Mirror UK.

Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over ISIS in Mosul.

He said the recapture of the city was an end of the self-styled caliphate declared by Baghdadi in 2014.

Most experts believe ISIS’ leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.

